Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BRC: Will This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back? 3 Things To Know

Sep. 04, 2023 7:41 AM ETBRC Inc. (BRCC)
HF Analyst profile picture
HF Analyst
293 Followers

Summary

  • BRC Inc. is facing concerns over operational efficiency and profitability, but is working on a path to profitability in 2023.
  • The company is expanding its wholesale distribution into the Food, Drug & Mass market, which is expected to drive further growth.
  • BRC is experiencing growth in the Ready To Drink coffee market and is launching new products to attract customers and capture market share.
Three young women smiling looking at camera in a coffee shop. A group of multiracial happy girls having fun together taking a break in a restaurant

Jose Calsina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) have remained under pressure, hovering around record low levels of $4.66 a piece on the NYSE on concerns over operational efficiency and profitability issues. The in-depth analysis reveals that BRC is operating in an industry

This article was written by

HF Analyst profile picture
HF Analyst
293 Followers
I prefer to write for Mid-cap stock as a good investment option. After all, they can produce better returns because they are quicker to act than large caps and more financially stable than small caps.TipRanks Rating : https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/hf-analyst

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.