Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sixth Street Specialty Lending: Best Of Breed In BDC Space

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.19K Followers

Summary

  • Sixth Street Specialty Lending is a BDC that provides financing options to small and medium-sized US enterprises.
  • TSLX's conservative capital allocation policy has resulted in underperformance compared to peers, but this creates an attractive entry point.
  • TSLX has minimal idiosyncratic exposures, a prudent funding approach, and offers juicy cash flows, making it a solid investment.

Investment strategy and price movements.

tadamichi

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is a specialty finance focused business development company (or BDC), which provides a diversified set of financing options to small and medium size enterprises domiciled in the U.S.

Looking back at the

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.19K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:35 AM
Premium
Comments (10.94K)
It's trading at a +21% premium to nav .... not a buy in my book
As we enter Q4 and tax harvesting season much better prices ahead
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.