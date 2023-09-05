Sundry Photography

Introduction

In late 2022, I laid out a bullish thesis for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) despite the stock looking like a falling knife at the time:

Since then, CrowdStrike's stock has rallied by nearly 40%, and as you may know, I have provided another couple of positive endorsements on CrowdStrike in recent months with the cybersecurity giant delivering robust financial performance throughout H1 2023 in the face of significant macroeconomic challenges.

After reporting Q2 results last week, CrowdStrike stock popped up ~10% as investors cheered yet another solid set of numbers. In this note, we will briefly review CrowdStrike's Q2 FY2024 report, re-evaluate its fair value and expected return, and look at its technical setup. Let's jump straight in!

Reviewing CrowdStrike's Q1 Earnings Report

In Q2 FY2024, CrowdStrike outperformed expectations, with revenue and non-GAAP EPS coming in at a Q2 record of ~$731.6M (up +37% y/y) and $0.74 against consensus Street estimates of ~$724.4M (a beat of ~1%) and $0.56 (beat of ~32%).

CrowdStrike Q2 FY2024 Earnings Press Release

CrowdStrike's stronger-than-expected top-line performance, coupled with robust gross & operating margins, drove record Q2 free cash flow generation of ~$188M. As of the end of Q2 FY2024, CrowdStrike's cash balance stood at ~$3.17B (net cash of +$2.43B). With robust FCF generation (>$1B per year), CrowdStrike's balance sheet is likely to get even stronger in the near future.

CrowdStrike Q2 FY2024 Earnings Press Release

In the past, I had expected to see this free cash flow machine turn into a capital return (stock buyback) machine for its shareholders within the next couple of years. However, CrowdStrike's management shared on the latest earnings call that while their capital allocation policy is focused on driving internal innovation, they are open to strategic acquisitions to boost growth. Hence, I think shareholders will need to be patient for a few more years in order to benefit from CRWD's (potentially massive) capital return program.

Despite facing elongated sales cycles due to macro headwinds, CrowdStrike's management raised the FY2024 revenue forecast to $3.031-3.043B, with net new ARR projected to grow at a double-digit rate in the second half of 2023. For Q3 FY2024, CrowdStrike is expected to generate revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $775.4-778M and $0.74, respectively. Both of these guided metrics were stronger than consensus estimates going into the Q2 results.

CrowdStrike Q2 FY2024 Earnings Press Release

Based on CRWD's earnings conference call, CrowdStrike is benefitting from a robust customer pipeline due to ongoing consolidation trends in the cybersecurity space.

CrowdStrike Investor Presentation

As per management, CrowdStrike is winning market share from rivals like SentinelOne (S) and Blackberry as customers consolidate on the Falcon platform:

What was a market littered with dozens of companies is quickly consolidating to several vendors. Smaller, narrower point product companies are being left behind. These companies are quickly going the way of legacy AV, already in the hands or looking for the safe hands of strategic or private equity buyers. Point products, single feature cloud security companies are learning the hard way that platforms built by design win at scale. Today's competitive landscape solidifies CrowdStrike's leadership position and turns what were once competitors into immediate share donors. CrowdStrike is purpose-built for this market. We have the technology innovation, mission-driven team and sizable scale to lead cybersecurity platform consolidation. Shifting from competitive market dynamics to CrowdStrike, here are the reasons I see us winning in the second half and beyond. The Falcon platform enables real consolidation with best-of-breed outcomes, and we are flighting XDR transformations across cloud security, identity protection and LogScale Next-gen SIEM. Each of these three platform solutions are high-growth, sizable businesses. Each are examples of IPO worthy companies in their own right and each are seamlessly integrated components of the Falcon platform. - George Kurtz, CrowdStrike CEO

While macroeconomic uncertainty is likely to persist in the near term, CrowdStrike is winning market share through this difficult period and performing exceptionally well. CrowdStrike's management has a history of under-promising and overdelivering; hence, I think second-half performance will be even better than management's guidance. Cybersecurity trends are looking strong despite tough macro conditions, and CrowdStrike is likely to remain a secular growth story for years to come given its humongous (and growing) total addressable market.

CrowdStrike Investor Presentation CrowdStrike Investor Presentation

As we know, CrowdStrike is a dominant player in endpoint security; however, CRWD's non-endpoint modules are quickly becoming an integral part of the business with rapid growth. In Q2 FY2024, CrowdStrike's non-endpoint modules reached an ARR of >$500M, with robust growth in modules such as Cloud Security (70%+ y/y), LogScale, etc.

CrowdStrike Investor Presentation

With customers consolidating on the Falcon platform, CrowdStrike is taking a greater share of wallet from existing customers as evidenced by its Q2 FY2024 net retention rate of 125.7%.

CrowdStrike Investor Presentation

And as revenues scale up, CrowdStrike is delivering enhanced operating leverage, and record free cash flows. In Q2 FY2024, CrowdStrike produced $188.7M in free cash flow at a 26% FCF margin.

CrowdStrike Investor Presentation CrowdStrike Investor Presentation CrowdStrike Investor Presentation

According to their long-term target model, CrowdStrike's management expects free cash flow ("FCF") margins of ~30-32%; however, in my view, the business is already operating at this guardrail and steady-state FCF margins could end up being a lot higher, potentially in the 35-40% range.

During the Q1 FY2024 earnings call, management had expressed confidence about maintaining net profitability going forward and keeping SBC (stock-based compensation) in check whilst attaining and retaining top talent. And I am delighted with CrowdStrike's execution on this front.

For Q2 FY2024, CrowdStrike reported GAAP profitability, with a GAAP net income of $8.5M. And despite CrowdStrike's SBC (share-based compensation) structure still looking aggressive, SBC as a % revenue is moderating rapidly.

Overall, CrowdStrike is executing immaculately, with Q2 results showing beats all across the board. While the near-term macro outlook remains uncertain, CrowdStrike's management exudes confidence in their ability to keep winning market share through tough times. Despite still being in hypergrowth mode, CrowdStrike is already a free cash flow machine. With a humongous TAM of $158B (FY'27 estimate), the CrowdStrike growth story is still in its early innings, and I see a long, long runway here. Now, let's re-evaluate CrowdStrike's fair value and expected returns.

Here's My Updated Valuation For CRWD Stock

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org) TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

As you can see above, my fair value estimate for CRWD now stands at $202.51 per share [up from $165 at the last update]. With CrowdStrike's 5-year expected CAGR return of 20.39% exceeding our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I continue to rate CRWD stock a long-term buy at current levels.

Final Thoughts

Despite a post-ER pop, CrowdStrike remains an attractive long-term investment as evidenced by our valuation exercise in the previous section. Technically, CrowdStrike has exited its bear market channel. Having regained the 50-DMA level post Q2 earnings, CrowdStrike's near-term setup is looking bullish, and I think a run to $200+ is possible within the next 6-12 months.

CrowdStrike stock chart (09/01/2023) (Webull Desktop)

In the digital era, cybersecurity software is critical infrastructure for all businesses regardless of which sector or industry they operate in. And this secular growth trend is set to go on for several years to come. CrowdStrike Falcon is a best-of-breed cybersecurity platform that continues to deliver rapid growth at scale with improving profitability. At my investing group, we own a basket of cybersecurity stocks, and CrowdStrike is an integral part of this basket. In light of its robust Q2 performance, I plan to accumulate more shares in CrowdStrike over the coming weeks.

Key Takeaway: I rate CrowdStrike a "Buy" in the low $160s.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing. Please share any thoughts, questions, or concerns in the comments section below.