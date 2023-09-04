Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: This Isn't The Jackpot

Sep. 04, 2023 10:14 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)2 Comments
The Beginner Investor profile picture
The Beginner Investor
111 Followers

Summary

  • The deceleration in PayPal's revenue can be attributed to the broader slowdown in the fintech market's growth. Consequently, PayPal must adopt a more aggressive stance in competition.
  • I have conducted a valuation to estimate PayPal's potential stock price value. In the most optimistic scenario, the suggested present stock price is $75.42, with a future stock price projection.
  • A stock price of $308, is distant in the short term. Given this perspective, I rate PayPal as a "hold". I believe there are better opportunities in this market.

Businesswoman Looking Up At Chart That Indicates A Performance Rebound

DNY59

Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is widely recognized as one of the pioneers in the digital payments industry. However, after experiencing rapid revenue growth from 2019 to 2021, primarily driven by increased consumer spending during the pandemic, fueled by government stimulus checks, this

I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PYPL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

k
katmandu100
Today, 10:49 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.58K)
Interesting data and commentary.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 10:22 AM
Premium
Comments (5.16K)
You have PYPL intrinsic value almost 19% higher than its current price and a conservative target price 128% higher with an annual return of 21%…

I would say, based on your “conservative” estimates and the metrics you presented, there’d be few better opportunities in the market, no? Unless opportunities to receive better than 21% annual returns are just a dime a dozen?
