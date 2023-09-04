Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Canadian Growth Shocker Confirms Central Bank To Pause

Sep. 04, 2023 10:21 AM ETFXC, USD:CAD, EWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • Canada’s economy surprisingly contracted in the second quarter with consumer spending slowing sharply and residential investment collapsing.
  • Together with a cooling labour market, this should ease the Bank of Canada's inflation fears and lead to a no-change decision on 6 Sep.
  • Still, the USD/CAD rally appears overdone, and we expect a correction soon.

Canada national flag waving in the wind on a clear day

rarrarorro

By James Knightley and Francesco Pesole

We expect a pause this week

Ahead of last Friday’s data, analysts were favouring a no-change outcome with just three out of 32 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting a 25bp interest rate increase

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.19K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.