Why I Am Downgrading Realty Income: Bellagio Deal Was The Final Red Flag

Sep. 04, 2023 11:00 AM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)36 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income has underperformed the broader market amidst interest rate headwinds.
  • The company's higher quality portfolio has not translated into stronger growth.
  • The recent investment in the Las Vegas Bellagio property is not as attractive as it seems as the cap rate valuation is arguably too rich.
  • I fear that management's "grow at any cost" mindset may destroy shareholder value over the long term.
Aerial view of Las Vegas Strip

lucky-photographer

Realty Income (NYSE:O) has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin over the last several years. O is widely regarded as one of the highest quality names in the net lease REIT sector, but its higher quality has

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
29.64K Followers

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (36)

J
Jlvp6916
Today, 12:28 PM
Premium
Comments (56)
One over-arching question about the author's analysis. When you cut through it all, his argument is that if the trnsaction debt needs to be refinanced 6 years later at 200bp higher, the deal is unattractive. This is really an argument against Reits in general, as their average debt rate, if refinanced at a couple hundred basis points higher as the debt matures, would pressure their income. I see the author's argument more as an argument against leverage than against this specific transaction, which is accretive.
d
domdom82
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (541)
You claim that O has “gone nowhere” in the last 10 years and then go on to show a chart where it grew from 30ish to 66 which is about 100% in 10 years excluding dividends (which is the main point of a REIT).
M
Moggbomber
Today, 12:09 PM
Premium
Comments (36)
Articles and comments like these are testaments to the diversity of investing. It's amazing how intelligent people can read the same article with the same evidence and data and look at it totally different. But this is what makes investing wonderful! Diversification is good. But, too much diversification can be bad. Also, if you're looking for income, O may still be one of the top choices, albeit you may sacrifice some principal. If you're not looking for income as much, you should probably stay away.

I think the article had some good info and presents a slightly unpopular opinion, which is always good for one to read and grow with. For me, I love my O and will continue to purchase regularly on the way down, along with all of my other stocks in my plan. Thanks!
B
Brandon319
Today, 12:07 PM
Comments (108)
Is it growth at any cost or are they finding the best opportunities? If they weren't buying properties, we would be mad they weren't. Do you find casinos to be a bad risk? If so, why would you like VICI better? They aren't diversified at all. Is it a risk because they aren't well versed in underwriting risks that are associated with casinos? Trying to understand the problem with casinos. Thanks!
J
Jazz Quipster
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (30)
I didn’t invest in O for growth. I invest in it for its reliable and growing dividend. Interest rates will fluctuate up and down in the future as they always have, but O’s dividend will continue to pay out like clockwork as it always has. I see no need for me to change course.
b
bengraved
Today, 12:01 PM
Comments (1.23K)
Good article Julian, thanks for writing. I disagree about future financing for O. Interest rates will be falling, back to normal before long.
The Fed's goal is no more than two percent inflation, when that happens the high interest rates we have now will end.
S
StevieCool
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (985)
Where can I request a Dislike button here?
S
StevieCool
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (985)
Realty Income is a no-brainer under $60. As soon as interest rates fall, the thing rises again to at least USD 70.
DividendGangsta profile picture
DividendGangsta
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (636)
I see the entry into gaming as a positive way to diversify O's holdings. They same way that I see the business they do in Europe. Given their excellent track record on purchases/deals, superior management and of divy payments, I am still very long on O. Been with O for a long time and I have enjoyed the ride. Buy the dips when those come and O will take care of you. If you are looking at O for huge capital gains, O may not be for you. Keep on DRiP'n!
s
skiraft
Today, 11:49 AM
Premium
Comments (20)
I look at Bellagio as a positive. Diversity with a premium property
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 11:48 AM
Premium
Comments (3.16K)
MM's and three month CD's have something on O.

I will hold O for now.
s
skiraft
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (20)
I look at Bellagio
a
artster
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (523)
So u were a buy at roughly 65$ 6 months ago! U wait till it has reached its lows for the year & now you move to the sidelines! Buy high sell low! Just the type of analyst I want to unfollow! This rapidly rising interest environment has been tough on all REITs but the interest cycle could be turning in next few months which should be bullish for most REITs . I just bought based on my analysis !
S
StevieCool
Today, 11:57 AM
Comments (985)
@artster where is the dislike button for this article?
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 11:35 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.47K)
Well written article. I like O but ADC offers better returns and is the better REIT in my opinion, just smaller.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 11:29 AM
Premium
Comments (7.51K)
Just curious about what kind of degree do you have to have to be a financial analyst?
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 11:39 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.11K)
@Xxfactor You need to have lost at least $100,000 before.
O
Overfished
Today, 11:47 AM
Premium
Comments (2.02K)
@Xxfactor
ZERO.
This website invites all of us to write an article to be published.
To be an analyst you need a follower ; that's it.
b
bengraved
Today, 11:56 AM
Comments (1.23K)
@Julian Lin I qualify.
southerndividend profile picture
southerndividend
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (214)
Really income is a premier reit it has gone thru recessions,rate going up and down and I could not even guess how many legislative changes and have ALWAYS come thru it and thrived I suspect this time will be no different
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 11:39 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.11K)
@southerndividend I'm not predicting bankruptcy. So it can still "get through" this.
c
ccking3
Today, 11:24 AM
Premium
Comments (3.38K)
You say they’ve gone nowhere over ten years but the chart you posted shows otherwise. SA shows them up 50% over the ten years and that appears to exclude dividends. Perhaps you meant five years?
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 11:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.11K)
@ccking3 In 2013 the stock was briefly above $50 per share.
j
jasonjones
Today, 11:22 AM
Premium
Comments (7.9K)
I agree. O is going out of their area of expertise. Want casinos? Buy VICI.
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 11:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.11K)
@jasonjones at least they're getting better cap rates I guess
j
jasonjones
Today, 12:31 PM
Premium
Comments (7.9K)
@Julian Lin Maybe as long as people keep rolling those bones. If your company's retirement plan is in the S and P 500, then you own O for better or worse. Unfortunately, I think current O management is empire building.
Xxfactor profile picture
Xxfactor
Today, 11:22 AM
Premium
Comments (7.51K)
To be fair pretty much all reits have underperformed the broader markets this year.
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 11:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.11K)
@Xxfactor Yes absolutely. But my issues aren't with the stock price underperformance
InfoLit profile picture
InfoLit
Today, 11:19 AM
Comments (980)
How do you downgrade a business hitting 52 wk lows? Where were you six months ago? Late to the oarty
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Today, 11:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (20.11K)
@InfoLit When the thesis changes.
