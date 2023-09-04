Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why Are Mortgage Rates So High?

Sep. 04, 2023 10:25 AM ETMBB, BKT, VABS, MBSD, JMBS, MTGP, CMBS, LMBS, JLS, VMBS, SPMB, DEED, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • Thirty-year mortgage rates were over 7 percent at the end of August 2023, a level not seen (other than two isolated weeks) since 2002.
  • Interest rates are higher due to the Federal Reserve’s increases in rates from their near-zero levels.
  • The spread between the mortgage rate and the 10-year government bond yield has widened from 1.66 percent to 2.86 percentage points.

mortgage loan application form and new home keys on the bank office table. copy space

ronstik

By Gerald P. Dwyer

Thirty-year mortgage rates were over 7 percent at the end of August 2023, a level not seen (other than two isolated weeks) since 2002. Why are mortgage rates so high?

Factors commonly mentioned are

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.74K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

k
katmandu100
Today, 11:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (8.58K)
Good data and commentary.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.