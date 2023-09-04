Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SCHG: The No-Brainer ETF I'm Looking To Buy On Weakness

Leo Nelissen
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I'm considering a shift from growth to value stocks amid recent growth stock outperformance due to declining inflation and expected Fed rate actions.
  • The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stands out as a top growth investment option, offering diversification and cost efficiency, especially for those seeking technology exposure.
  • Concerns of overvaluation and potential headwinds for growth stocks like rising inflation and interest rates prompt me to monitor SCHG and consider deploying cash strategically for a more balanced portfolio.
Haufen gestapelter 100-Dollar-Banknoten in einem gelben Kreis aus gebogenen Pfeilen auf Betonboden. Veranschaulichung des Begriffs des Cashflows und der im Umlauf befindlichen Währung

Dragon Claws/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Whenever I plan future investments, I tend to plan as far ahead as I can without having to rely on low-probability events.

Right now, I'm planning for a rotation from growth to value after value

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
26.15K Followers

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (15)

V
ValueAlways
Today, 12:30 PM
Premium
Comments (9)
I built a 10% allocation in SCHG using dollar cost averaging. Using SCHG, SCHD, VIG, MOAT as core holdings. These are long term holdings…. no point in timing and waiting.
Y
Yellowreef44
Today, 11:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (282)
What would be a reasonable price to dig in? GARP
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:58 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.55K)
@Yellowreef44 The other day, I spoke to a fund manager who's looking to buy between $55 and $60. It's a bit of a stretch, but it's an area I am willing to buy.
Y
Yellowreef44
Today, 12:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (282)
@Leo Nelissen thanks, I am way overweigh on energy, financials & Reits & BDC’s. Hit a home run with META bough at bottom, sold already!! But like you would like to add some growth and Biotech with ETF’s. Already added BIB for bio and was thinking a weighted strategy for technology. Like 66% SCHG and 33% QQQ for my growth exposure. Some exposure commodities through lithium & copper etf’s.
f
floraconley
Today, 11:48 AM
Premium
Comments (75)
How does it compare to the SWLGX which I have on my watch list? Also, what price would be a good point to buy in. The low for the SCHG was $53.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:58 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.55K)
@floraconley I am looking to buy close to $60, which is only possible if inflation makes a comeback.

I have to look into SWLGX, I'm not familiar with that tone.
R
Ron1634
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (2.76K)
Hi Leo
What law changed that you are now able to buy American ETFs??
Congratulations on that!!
Now we can talk...
As far as SCHG is concerned, it has Crummy dividend growth
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:35 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.55K)
@Ron1634 I don't think any laws have changed. I think the reason is that my new broker isn't headquartered in the EU.
R
Ron1634
Today, 11:39 AM
Comments (2.76K)
@Leo Nelissen - Well to start with, take another look at SCHD.
I also recently bought NETL, which Brad Thomas can weigh in with his opinion.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 11:41 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (9.55K)
@Ron1634 I didn't even know a net lease ETF existed. Very interesting!

I'll cover SCHD soon. I will likely cover it in a new model portfolio. I haven't worked out the details yet.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
