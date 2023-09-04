Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hershey: Why I Am Allocating More Capital

Sep. 04, 2023 11:21 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)1 Comment
Investment Pancake profile picture
Investment Pancake
9.23K Followers

Summary

  • Building a portfolio where the top 25 stocks delivered 16.27% long-term annual returns.
  • An intellectual framework for harnessing the random power of one or two lucky stock picks over your lifetime.
  • My top twelve reasons for reinvesting our portfolio dividends this month into more shares of The Hershey Company.
Lightning strikes the World Trade Center NYC

CribbVisuals/iStock via Getty Images

Passive, Long-term Investing Can Result In A Concentrated Portfolio. Good!

Take any large number of randomly selected stocks, hold them for the long-term, and in ten or twenty years you'll probably end up with a concentrated portfolio. At this point in my investment

This article was written by

Investment Pancake profile picture
Investment Pancake
9.23K Followers
I'm an individual value investor with strong penchant for dividend growth.  I'm a former tax and estates attorney who retired in his early 40s and moved to Lisbon, Portugal with his family. I write about portfolio strategy and also tutor students of all ages in personal financial planning. You can view my finance videos on my YouTube channel, The Quarterly Compounder, where I give mini classes on tax law, investment strategy and offer free tax and investment planning tools. I publish a blog about living abroad at https://retiredexpatfamily.blogspot.com/, and I'm also a contributor and occasional guest speaker on CNBC.com, where I cover topics like early retirement and moving abroad. Association with SA author Evelyn Trias

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HSY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have long positions in all stocks shown on the attached spreadsheet. I am not an investment advisor and nothing in this article constitutes investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell or do nothing with any security. Nothing in this article is an offer to buy or sell any security. I do not guarantee the accuracy of any statement or calculation contained in this article. Everything in this article reflects my own personal investment goals and plans which may or may not have anything to do with yours - and there is no way I could know that either way. This article is for entertainment purposes only.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Viking Investments profile picture
Viking Investments
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (2.4K)
Good article. I’ve been nibbling as well. I have bought and sold around 2019 for a quick 30% and have been trying to get back in. I think the best price is $180, but I’ve been nibbling into this delicious stock. ☺️
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.