Passive, Long-term Investing Can Result In A Concentrated Portfolio. Good!

Take any large number of randomly selected stocks, hold them for the long-term, and in ten or twenty years you'll probably end up with a concentrated portfolio. At this point in my investment career, my largest 25 positions account for over 60% of my portfolio capital. My portfolio is not as concentrated as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) with over 47% concentration in the fund's top ten names, but suffice it to say that increasingly, much of my portfolio performance devolves from the top 25 individual stocks.

How have those top 25 positions in my portfolio performed over the long-run? According to PortfolioVisualizer.com, an equal weighted portfolio comprised of my largest, longest-term holdings delivered 16.27% annual returns since 2011, compared to 12.45% annual gains for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) over the same time period.

Top 25 Stocks (portfoliovisualizer.com)

And what are those top 25 holdings? Observe below if you desire.

Top 25 Stocks in My Portfolio (Portfoliovisualizer.com)

But please let me be perfectly clear. I had absolutely NO IDEA ahead of time which 25 stocks in my portfolio would ultimately deliver the best, market-beating performance over the long-term. I still don't. I wish that I could tell you that I know something about investing that you don't, but when you look at the attached chart you are seeing just one thing: a portrait of random DUMB LUCK.

It's easy to dismiss random dumb luck as a topic unworthy of discussion because we can't predict or control it. But to entirely dismiss the subject of luck would be short sighted. Consider random dumb luck as something that strikes like lightning. You absolutely can't predict where and when it will strike, but if you are savvy enough to stand in the middle of a field whilst holding a large metal pole during an electrical storm, your odds of encountering a random blast of good luck improve substantially.

Question: Can you further increase your chances of getting fried by lightning by standing in one place with your metal pole, or ought you run about the field like a chicken? Although expert opinions may vary, my (admittedly uninformed) sense is that if you remain glued to one spot, you eliminate the temporal variable of when the lightning will strike, and expose yourself only to the variable of where the strike will take place, and thereby increase your odds of getting hit.

So what's the actionable investment concept lurking within this thought experiment? In my case, it meant picking over 60 stocks, reinvesting dividends and otherwise doing as little with the portfolio as possible. And here is the outcome. Over all these past years, fewer than half of my stock picks turned out to be lucky ones (and more than a few turned out to be extremely unlucky ones). Fortunately, the jolt from just one lightning strike is more than enough to power a portfolio comprised mostly of duds and stinkers. Just imagine. If you own 99 stocks, each with 0% returns, and 1 stock with a 1000% return, your overall portfolio returns clock in at a very respectable 10%. And here's the main point I'm trying to make: you don't need to guess ahead of time which of those 100 stocks will ultimately be the winner. You just need to make sure that you don't accidentally sell that one winning stock you happen to have stumbled upon - which is easy to do if you simply plan to sell NONE of the 100 stocks in that portfolio.

Is it possible to construct an entire portfolio strategy based around random, dumb luck? One might argue that it is not only possible but, indeed, inescapable. If so, then my choice is to lean in. How? By reinvesting dividends aggressively into my best-performing investments that are trading at what I see as reasonable price multiples.

Dividend Reinvestment Season Is Here At Last!

As the arid, sunny fury of the July through August dry spell abates, the cool September rains have at long last returned to Lisbon. The rain spout in the chapel just outside my window chatters and hefty drops spatter on the thick palm leaves in the garden. It smells like rain. And it's GLORIOUS on so many levels because it reminds me that once again, after a long summer hiatus, dividend season is finally here. Eagerly, I'll fill my little plastic beach bucket with a torrential downfall of dividends, pay some bills and then with whatever's left over, I plan to pig out on more shares of some of my favorite companies.

What constitutes a "favorite" company of mine? The answer is that I prefer owning businesses that share as many (or all) of the following characteristics as possible:

(1) timeless services or products that customers can easily afford throughout all economic cycles;

(2) high and durable profit margins over the past ten years;

(3) low (or no) long-term debt;

(4) able to reinvest earnings to grow the business without needing to rely on outside financing;

(5) consistently profitable for the past ten years;

(6) low (or no) innovation threats to the core products;

(7) high brand loyalty or other barriers to entry;

(8) consistent dividends and dividend growth;

(9) rising earnings per share over the past ten years;

(10) rising book value per share over the past ten years;

(11) low litigation risk; and

(12) rising buybacks and falling share count over the past ten years.

Make no mistake. These are not characteristics designed to deliver market-beating stock returns. Rather, these are hallmarks of a mature business with proven and durable profitability for the long-term, predictable cash flows and above all, low to moderate bankruptcy risk. Capital preservation is what I seek - not in the form of stable stock prices but from stable corporate earnings.

At the moment, I own several companies that share all or most of these twelve characteristics and that also happen to be trading at price levels that appear reasonably cheap. Those companies are Public Storage (PSA), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Pfizer (PFE) and my top pick for this month: Hershey (NYSE:HSY). Of course, I can't know for sure whether the stock prices are actually cheap because I don't know what these companies' earnings will look like in ten years. That's why I pick a few companies whenever I reinvest dividends. The gains on one lucky pick can more than offset the lackluster results on few unlucky picks.

My Top Dividend Reinvestment Pick For September: Hershey

The company's iconic milk chocolate bar hasn't changed much since it was first introduced in the year 1900, signifying low innovation threats and consistent brand loyalty. I assume that if a product has stood the test of time for over one century, it is likely to continue doing so for the foreseen future. (HSY) has a proven winning formula and simply needs to keep doing what they're doing.

Profit margins are a robust 16.48% per year according to Seeking Alpha, although as Skeptical12 notes in a recent SeekingAlpha article, those margins could prove unsustainable if the company cannot continue to raise prices and/ or drive sales growth. Doing so may be a tall order to fill given that consumers have started to push back against higher candy prices. According to the company's latest earnings report, (HSY) is addressing the risk of declining sales and rising price pressures by investing in distribution, production capacity and advertising, and has put hedges in place to mitigate the effects of rising prices for ingredients. (HSY) traditionally operates with very generous profit margins and appears to have a strategy in place to defend them.

Over the past decade the company has been consistently profitable with earnings per share rising by roughly 100% over that time period. The dividend per share has grown from $1.81 to $4.14, and the company has bought back nearly 10% of its outstanding stock.

Hershey's income statement (SeekingAlpha.com)

Despite the fact that the company is well over a century old, (HSY) still manages to offer investors potential earnings growth of 12.77% according to Seeking Alpha.

Hershey Growth Metrics (SeekingAlpha.com)

It's difficult to foresee litigation risks against a company like (HSY) - although you never know when a customer might impale himself on the sharp edges of a chocolate kiss and launch a multibillion dollar class action suit.

Book value rose from $7.17 per share to $18.07, suggesting that the company has successfully reinvested earnings back into the business with reasonable use of debt financing (and it's worth noting that (HSY) debt carries a credit rating of A according to S&P Global).

Hershey's balance sheet (SeekingAlpha.com)

Over the last year, the stock price for (HSY) has struggled and is now off by over 20% from its all-time high. If I were to venture a guess, the stock price is down because of the company's apparently diminished pricing power coupled with rising input costs for ingredients like cocoa. I'm not one to argue with the stock market, but all things being equal, I'd rather pay lower as opposed to higher prices for the same company's stock. That preference typically requires investors to deploy capital during a company's moments of weakness (be those real or merely perceived). I'm content to assume that the stock price is justifiably lower, so my only question is whether the stock is reasonably priced today. According to Seeking Alpha, (HSY) carries a forward PE ratio of 22, or just 1.75 times the forward earnings per share growth estimate. My gut sense (and that's all I have to offer) is that it's a reasonable price for a very solid company. If so, that would amount to a textbook definition of a cautious and prudent long-term investment.

The current yield sits at 2.23% thanks to a recently announced (and extremely generous) 15% dividend increase.

Hershey's Stock Price History (SeekingAlpha.com)

Conclusion

As the dividend checks roll in, my plan will be to add some capital to each of (PFE), (PSA), (TROW) but focus mostly on buying more shares of (HSY) as long as the price remains at current levels (or, ideally, even lower).

