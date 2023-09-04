Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Going Against The QQQ Isn't Smart (Technical Analysis)

Sep. 04, 2023
JR Research
Summary

  • Invesco QQQ Trust ETF experienced a steep pullback in August, but buyers returned and defended the August lows with conviction.
  • The tech-heavy QQQ has outperformed the SPX since January 2023, stunning the bearish prognosticators. The doomsday predictions have yet to pan out.
  • QQQ remains well above its 2022 lows even though the 10Y Treasury yield has surged to its October 2022 highs. Investors are likely looking past inflation rate headwinds.
  • I argue why QQQ is well-poised to continue its upward recovery. Buyers who capitalized on the recent August lows should continue holding on to their positions.
Investors in Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) suffered a steep pullback in August as sellers digested the technology-led ETF (50% weighting), sending it down nearly 9% from its July highs (388 price level). As such, QQQ revisited levels last seen in early June (355 price level) within

JR Research
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS).

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

ndardick
Today, 4:53 PM
I agree. Good call. Although I am on record as repeatedly criticizing ETFs for probable de-worsification in the name of diversification, I do endorse QQQ as the only ETF that is properly structured to benefit as the best and strongest 100 non-financial NASDAQ stocks get into QQQ and the weaker ones get weeded out.
easyxpress
Today, 4:48 PM
This article and/or author just demonstrate irrationity. QQQ, for the long term, will be excellent investment. The best strategy here is dollar cost averaging and not worry about the short term price movement. If history is any guide, you will be rewarded handsomely in due time.
SS1000
Today, 4:27 PM
"As a reminder, I encouraged investors to cut exposure"

Which was the wrong call, since QQQ is up over 3% since you did that. You suggest you added exposure in August, which would make your combined call a better one, but we didn't get an article then. Instead of soliciting the taxable event, the better call would have been to hold in July and buy more (if possible) in August. Otherwise, this past couple months was just riding out the consolidation after a major rally. There never was an argument for a longterm investor to sell.
