Co-authored with Treading Softly

As a society, we become very skilled at finding alternatives to things. Don't want the fat from ground beef? Have some ground Turkey! You don't like milk-based creamer? There are plenty of options between soy, almond, and oat. The list goes on. So it should come as no surprise that finding alternatives to things has become a culturally accepted and normative phenomenon.

When it comes to the stock market, for some reason, investors continue to try to have this alternative trend. Instead of simply owning fixed-income investments like bonds or preferred securities, they look beyond them to find "bond alternatives". Interestingly these are areas of investments that may have no direct correlations to bonds themselves. Yet now, because they've been labeled, they frequently trade in line with moves of interest rates just like a bond would.

Some of these alternatives are REITs, and others are utilities. Both of these are widely accepted to be bond alternatives because of the steady cash flow they provide. Interestingly, many investors will then sell them when interest rates go up and buy them when interest rates go back down because they view them to have the same risks as bonds, even though those risks don't directly correlate. It's a mind game.

As an income investor, I love to work against the mind tricks of the market to find great income investment opportunities to buy and hold for decades to come. The big difference between dividend companies and bonds is that when you hold a bond, you have a set interest rate for its entire lifespan. When you hold a company, the dividends can rise, or they can fall. There's not the same level of guarantee, and because of that greater level of risk, you often receive higher yields, which can grow with time as the dividend gets raised.

Today, I want to look at an opportunity in a "yieldco", a company that holds electricity-producing assets and profits from selling electricity to utility companies. It enjoys substantial and growing cash flow. It has continued to raise its dividend even as the price of its shares has fallen.

Why has the share price fallen? Mostly because it's treated like a bond alternative, and foolishly people are selling simply because interest rates are rising, even as the company maintains an outlook for 12%+ dividend growth.

Let's dive in!

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP), yielding 6.8%, is an electrical utility that has seen its share price continue to trend down. Q2 earnings were poorly received by the market, which, as we noted in our earnings roundup, NEP had a particularly strong Q2 in 2022 and a particularly weak Q2 in 2023.

Management reiterated guidance that the distribution will grow at a 12-15% annual rate through 2026. Source

NEP Q2 2023 Presentation

However, in the near term, it expects the growth rate to be closer to 12%. NEP has a great history of hitting guidance, and it should. After all, the bulk of its business is highly visible and is conducted with a related party.

How can NEP management predict future cash flows with such precision? NEP doesn't have to predict what others will do; they just need to predict what they are going to do.

Let's take a look at what NEP does and its role in NextEra Energy's (NEE) business. NEE owns Florida Power and Light, an electric company that has an insatiable thirst for electricity. Obviously, NEE is interested in ensuring that it has all the electricity it needs at an affordable price.

In an effort to achieve that, it created NextEra Energy Resources or NEER. The primary role of NEER is to develop and build electricity generation. While much of the public focus of NEE has been on renewable energy, its energy generation comes from a multitude of sources that include nuclear, gas, oil, and even coal.

So NEE needs electricity, NEER builds the assets to generate that electricity, and that introduces one problem: Development is a capital-intensive process, so where will the money come from? Once built, a power-generating asset is tying up capital, and it could be years before NEE gets enough electricity from the asset to match the upfront capital needed to build it. In the meantime, the demand for electricity keeps rising, and NEER needs to build more.

NEP is the solution to that problem. It is a very classic question of capital allocation. NEE wants electricity, and NEER wants to build more capacity, but neither is interested in owning electric capacity for 20+ years. Fortunately, there is a class of investors who have lump sums of cash and would be thrilled to convert that lump sum into 20+ years of recurring cash flow. Those investors would otherwise be known as... US! As income investors, that is precisely what we want. We want to provide our capital by buying shares and, in return, get a recurring and growing income stream for many decades.

NEP buys the power-generating assets from NEER, providing NEER with a lump sum of money that it can use to build more. Simultaneously, NEP enters into a Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') with NEE, agreeing to sell the power generated to NEE and providing NEE with electricity to sell to its Florida Power & Light customers. NEP then takes those cash flows and distributes a large portion of them to shareholders (that's us!).

NEE gets its electricity, NEER frees up capital for new investments, and NEP gets recurring cash flow. It is a win/win/win situation, and everyone gets what they want because everyone wants different things.

NEP doesn't have to guess what assets they are going to buy because the folks managing NEP (the buyer of assets) are the same folks managing NEER (the seller of the assets) and NEE (the buyer of the electricity). So they know what assets they are going to buy, at what price, and that there will be a PPA. The left hand doesn't have to guess what the right hand will do.

The assets that NEP will buy over the next three years are already built and in operation. The only uncontrollable variable is what NEP's cost of capital will be. In order to buy assets from NEER, NEP needs capital, which it has historically received from issuing common shares. This is an attractive proposition when the shares are trading at high prices but not so attractive below $60.

As the share price declined, NEP was forced to find an alternative to get the capital it needs if it wants to continue the current growth trajectory. Worse, it had forward equity commitments that were going to convert to equity at not particularly attractive prices. NEP needed to find an alternative source of capital.

The solution NEE/NEP/NEER came up with is to sell the gas pipeline assets that NEP currently owns. Gas pipelines are currently popular, and buyers are willing to pay good prices, meaning that NEP will likely be able to sell high for a gain. This is expected to produce enough capital for NEP to redeem all its equity requirements with cash without having to issue shares at a poor price.

NEE, which owns slightly more than half of NEP, has "incentive distribution rights" or IDRs. When shareholders get paid, NEE gets paid IDRs. NEE agreed to waive its rights and bypass that cash flow, which ensures that NEP has ample cash flow to continue raising its distribution. Source

Jun 2023 Investor Presentation

No, NEE didn't do this out of the goodness of their heart. But remember the different goals? NEE doesn't want NEP for the cash flow – it wants electricity. Having NEP able to raise external capital to buy assets from NEER is very useful for NEE. So if waiving a few IDR payments results in NEP being able to continue to provide shareholders with a growing income stream, which in turn should encourage them to be willing to provide more capital in the future, it is a small investment. Everybody knows that right now is a tough time to be raising capital as interest rates skyrocket. NEP isn't unique; peer Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) has experienced a very similar decline in its equity prices.

Data by YCharts

Thanks to the new deal with NEE, NEP is in a position where it doesn't need to issue any equity at all to be able to pursue its current growth plans. It took the uncontrollable variable – the cost of capital – off the plate by making it so that NEP doesn't need to raise capital. Now NEP can proceed forward with the variables that it can control, and that means shareholders in NEP can look forward to a distribution that will be steadily raised to a range of $5.11-$5.68 by the end of 2026. Even if dividend growth stopped at that point, it is enough to justify an investment today. However, we believe the odds are high that NEP will keep growing beyond that level.

Conclusion

With NEP, we can gain excellent exposure to NEE's top-notch management team running a utility like no one has seen before. NEE has an insatiable thirst for electricity, and by owning NEP, we can sit back and collect our growing income stream by selling electricity to NEE.

As a professional income investor, I love to own investments that pay me. I think that I'm valuable enough that I'm worth being paid to be a co-owner of the company along with everyone else. With investments like utilities, when others are selling them because interest rates have climbed, I am willing to buy the shares they're selling because I know that the income that I'm locking in is connected to strong revenue streams by captive customers. Most of NEP's customer base is dependent on their power and has no other choice. NEE depends on power from NEP to continue providing power to homes. There's nothing better for your dividend stream than to have a customer base that has no choice but to pay you.

When it comes to my retirement, I don't have to worry about if my money is going to come in or when it's coming in because I know that it is. All I have to worry about is what I'm going to cook for dinner tonight, which friends I want to have over to enjoy that dinner with me, or what hobbies I'm going to take up next. In the meantime, NEP is paying me ~7% of recurrent income.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.