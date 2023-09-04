Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Broadcom Stock's Valuation Has Outpaced Attractive Fundamentals

Sep. 04, 2023 11:26 AM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)18 Comments
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Broadcom has seen strong demand for its networking solutions in the AI industry, driving robust earnings growth.
  • The company's investments in R&D and its acquisition of VMware are expected to further fuel growth and diversify its revenue streams.
  • Amid many positives, the current valuation of AVGO stock is concerning.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beat Billions get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Broadcom Expected To Beat Quarterly Earnings Expectations

Justin Sullivan

The rise of Artificial Intelligence has been a driving force behind tech stocks so far this year, and this trend is unlikely to show any cracks in the foreseeable future with companies of every scale and size wanting


Unlock Alpha Returns With Our Comprehensive Investment Suite

Beat Billions offers a wide range of tools and resources to help you achieve superior investment returns. Our team of expert analysts uncovers undercovered and thinly followed stocks to supercharge your investment returns.

  • Access our model portfolios and receive actionable ideas to build a successful portfolio.
  • Join our community of like-minded investors and exchange ideas to maximize your investment potential.
  • Keep track of the real-time activities of investing gurus.

Don't miss out on our launch discount - act now to secure your subscription and start supercharging your portfolio!




    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.78K Followers
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Recommended For You

    Comments (18)

    D
    Doan_2020
    Today, 12:19 PM
    Comments (99)
    Amen
    B
    BB43085
    Today, 12:17 PM
    Comments (32)
    Does anybody has an idea, how the merger of these companies will be taxed in the hands of VMW shareholders when they receive 50% in cash and 50% in AVGO shares?
    Go595lf profile picture
    Go595lf
    Today, 12:07 PM
    Comments (614)
    Technical analysis:

    Over the last 50 trading sessions, there has been more volume on down days than on up days, indicating that AVGO is still under distribution, which is a bearish condition.
    G
    Glenn72
    Today, 12:06 PM
    Premium
    Comments (188)
    5 year PE average is a bit misleading as AVGO sank record levels to $230 when they announced the CA acquisition 5 years ago and we'll, we all know now that was a genius move by Hock
    R
    RWilliam
    Today, 12:06 PM
    Premium
    Comments (7.8K)
    Shortsighted, PE has been rerated over years as a great tech value growth company paying an ever smaller dividend. Returning 50% to shareholders since dec 2018. Led by a visionary builder.

    Be long AVGO since 2018 it trades up and down and I have no doubt it will retest the rapid rise from the 600s to todays price. $680 being my estimate.
    Go595lf profile picture
    Go595lf
    Today, 12:04 PM
    Comments (614)
    Thanks for your review and analysis on AVGO. I totally agree with your closing statement:
    " I am concerned about the company’s current valuation. It leaves me with no margin of safety should Broadcom face a deterioration of investor sentiment in the coming quarters. For this reason, I will wait for a pullback to invest in Broadcom stock"

    Friday the stock came down $51.39 or 5.57% !!!!!!..
    It is in my opinion a very expensive proposition...... Expecting a massive decline in the fourth quarter and then time to get in.
    U
    Ugur Seker
    Today, 11:58 AM
    Premium
    Comments (10)
    Only one question:

    "Who in the world, including countries, can borrow 30 billion dollars at reasonable rates?"

    Take care.
    R
    RWilliam
    Today, 12:07 PM
    Premium
    Comments (7.8K)
    @Ugur Seker if they pay 5% and VM generates 10% they’re up 5%.
    U
    Ugur Seker
    Today, 12:26 PM
    Premium
    Comments (10)
    @RWilliam You can take a look at this analysis I wrote before

    seekingalpha.com/...
    Coach Baker profile picture
    Coach Baker
    Today, 11:54 AM
    PremiumInvesting Group
    Comments (707)
    For a patient investor, the 20x PE is not worrisome. Broadcom has proven over the last 12 years that it can integrate and scale acquisitions well. Microsoft sports a forward PE of @29. Is that worrisome. Companies with proof of concept histories merit market enthusiasm. At current valuation Broadcom is nicely valued for patient investors. I'd be very careful about timing a buy and looking for a substantially lower price. That seat might remain cold for some time into the future.
    R
    RWilliam
    Today, 12:09 PM
    Premium
    Comments (7.8K)
    @Coach Baker my thinking exactly, add AMD and NVDA, 20 isn’t bad! Although drift down to 18 in a down draft is very likely.
    Hudson Investments profile picture
    Hudson Investments
    Today, 11:46 AM
    Premium
    Comments (20.67K)
    @Dilantha De Silva I believe the pullback last Friday was unwarranted and due to honest and conservative guidance by Hoc.
    I agree with 90% of your well written article and I disagree with the valuation being compared to its historical history. The VMware acquisition will prove to be the smartest one in the history of AVGO.
    As for the tech sector as a whole, 20X forward P/E is low. In fact it is very low.
    BAHAMAS1 profile picture
    BAHAMAS1
    Today, 11:40 AM
    Comments (9.87K)
    The VMW purchase will be IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE to Broadcom's top and bottom lines.

    At a low P/E of 20, AVGO is a BUY right here, and will be $1,100+ sooner than later...imo.
    l
    low frequency
    Today, 11:39 AM
    Comments (1.11K)
    I'll buy on any weakness. Maybe last Friday
    b
    blah64
    Today, 11:33 AM
    Comments (867)
    i started buying vmware shares about a month ago.
    so 1vm = .25 avgo plus remainder in cash.
    i like the discount.
    Coach Baker profile picture
    Coach Baker
    Today, 12:00 PM
    PremiumInvesting Group
    Comments (707)
    @blah64 You get .252 of AVGO shares or cash at $142.50/share. Not both.
    F
    Fergie20t
    Today, 12:13 PM
    Premium
    Comments (74)
    @Coach Baker Actually it will most likely be prorated 50/50.
    B
    BB43085
    Today, 12:14 PM
    Comments (32)
    @Coach Baker depending on the choice of AVGO shareholders, it can be a 50/50 proration- than one gets 50% in cash @142.50 and balance 50% in AVGO shares. So you get both.
    Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.