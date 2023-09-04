The 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report, August 2023
Summary
- Only funds with yields over 8%, coverage higher than 90%, and trading at a discount are considered.
- Top lists of discount, yield, DxY, and DxYxZ are given.
- The top DxYxZ funds from this month's report are HFRO, BANX, and FPF.
- I do much more than just articles at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
"High-High-Low" Closed-End Fund Report
Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500+ closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. The "High-High-Low" report was inspired by a member of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, who wrote:
Stanford, you should do a follow up article on CEF that distribute 8%+, have 90% or more coverage and trade under NAV. What does that look like in today's world? How many funds are doing that? What are the Z scores? I think many investors would be interested who are pushing for higher yield to identify best in class of aggressive funds that are coming close to covering dividends. Allows people to reevaluate risk/reward.
The "High-High-Low" report screens for the following three attributes that we would like to screen for:
- High distributions (>8%) (i.e., 8% or higher yields)
- High coverage (>90%) (i.e., 90% or better coverage)
- Low premium/discount value (<0%) (i.e., trading at a discount)
How is coverage calculated?
For some of the major fund houses (PIMCO, BlackRock, etc.), the latest trailing coverage numbers from the fund's latest unaudited monthly estimates are used. For the remaining funds, the coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from their most recent annual/semi-annual reports. As these reports are released only twice a year, the coverage ratios will show more of a lag (of up to 6 months) compared to those fund families that release monthly earnings estimates.
I hope that these rankings of "high-high-low" CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration and due diligence. As a reminder, these top lists are meant to be preliminary shortlists for further research, not meant to be the final analysis for a buy or sell decision.
Key to table headings:
P/D = premium/discount
Z = 1-year z-score
Cov = coverage
1Y NAV = 1-year NAV total return
Lev = leverage
BE = baseline expense
Data were taken from the close of August 25th, 2023.
1. Top 10 widest "high-high-low" discounts
The following data show the 10 CEFs with the widest discounts, yield >8% and coverage >90%. Z-scores, leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.
|Fund
|Ticker
|Category
|P/D
|Yield
|Z
|Cov
|1Y NAV
|Lev
|BE
|Highland Opportunities and Income Ord
|(HFRO)
|Senior Loans
|-39.60%
|11.28%
|-1.6
|102%
|-6.2%
|13%
|1.28%
|ArrowMark Financial Corp
|(BANX)
|Sector Equity
|-22.60%
|9.26%
|-1.1
|127%
|10.5%
|27%
|3.92%
|BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
|(DHF)
|High Yield
|-14.12%
|8.22%
|-0.9
|110%
|3.7%
|30%
|1.28%
|First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund
|(FPF)
|Preferreds
|-13.27%
|8.51%
|-1.7
|94%
|-6.8%
|34%
|1.35%
|Pioneer High Income
|(PHT)
|High Yield
|-13.04%
|9.90%
|-1.0
|101%
|8.3%
|32%
|1.13%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|(FTF)
|Limited Duration
|-13.03%
|11.59%
|-0.8
|91%
|4.9%
|29%
|1.45%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income
|(HNW)
|High Yield
|-12.94%
|10.50%
|-0.3
|101%
|7.0%
|30%
|1.59%
|MainStay CBRE Glb Infra Megatr Term
|(MEGI)
|Sector Equity
|-12.74%
|11.55%
|1.8
|91%
|-6.4%
|28%
|1.44%
|Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund
|(JPC)
|Preferreds
|-12.36%
|8.19%
|-1.3
|105%
|-4.5%
|38%
|1.34%
|Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income
|(BGX)
|Senior Loans
|-11.74%
|10.85%
|1.0
|98%
|5.5%
|38%
|2.21%
2. Top 10 lowest "high-high-low" z-scores
The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest 1-year z-scores, yield >8%, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. The more negative the z-score, the cheaper the fund is relative to its recent average discount. Leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.
|Fund
|Ticker
|Category
|Z
|P/D
|Yield
|Cov
|1Y NAV
|Lev
|BE
|First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund
|(FPF)
|Preferreds
|-1.7
|-13.27%
|8.51%
|94%
|-6.8%
|34%
|1.35%
|Highland Opportunities and Income Ord
|(HFRO)
|Senior Loans
|-1.6
|-39.60%
|11.28%
|102%
|-6.2%
|13%
|1.28%
|Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund
|(JPC)
|Preferreds
|-1.3
|-12.36%
|8.19%
|105%
|-4.5%
|38%
|1.34%
|ArrowMark Financial Corp
|(BANX)
|Sector Equity
|-1.1
|-22.60%
|9.26%
|127%
|10.5%
|27%
|3.92%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps
|(HYI)
|High Yield
|-1.0
|-6.26%
|9.83%
|96%
|4.2%
|0%
|0.95%
|Pioneer High Income
|(PHT)
|High Yield
|-1.0
|-13.04%
|9.90%
|101%
|8.3%
|32%
|1.13%
|BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
|(DHF)
|High Yield
|-0.9
|-14.12%
|8.22%
|110%
|3.7%
|30%
|1.28%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
|(DHY)
|High Yield
|-0.8
|-10.95%
|9.89%
|91%
|7.9%
|32%
|1.00%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|(FTF)
|Limited Duration
|-0.8
|-13.03%
|11.59%
|91%
|4.9%
|29%
|1.45%
|Eaton Vance Short Duration Divers Inc
|(EVG)
|Limited Duration
|-0.7
|-6.71%
|9.11%
|92%
|7.5%
|16%
|1.47%
3. Top 10 highest "high-high-low" yields
The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest yields, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. z-scores, leverage, and baseline expense are shown for comparison.
|Fund
|Ticker
|Category
|Yield
|P/D
|Z
|Lev
|BE
|Western Asset Diversified Inc Fund
|(WDI)
|Multisector Income
|12.00%
|-10.15%
|0.7
|33%
|1.75%
|Invesco Senior Income
|(VVR)
|Senior Loans
|11.88%
|-4.37%
|1.3
|32%
|1.92%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|(FTF)
|Limited Duration
|11.59%
|-13.03%
|-0.8
|29%
|1.45%
|MainStay CBRE Glb Infra Megatr Term
|(MEGI)
|Sector Equity
|11.55%
|-12.74%
|1.8
|28%
|1.44%
|Blackrock Floating Rate Income
|(BGT)
|Senior Loans
|11.49%
|-7.42%
|1.8
|24%
|1.16%
|Highland Opportunities and Income Ord
|(HFRO)
|Senior Loans
|11.28%
|-39.60%
|-1.6
|13%
|1.28%
|BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Strategies
|(FRA)
|Senior Loans
|11.21%
|-5.00%
|2.4
|24%
|1.15%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|(AIF)
|High Yield
|11.15%
|-10.30%
|1.6
|36%
|2.00%
|Eaton Vance Senior Income
|(EVF)
|Senior Loans
|10.98%
|-6.31%
|2.6
|34%
|1.94%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income
|(EFT)
|Senior Loans
|10.91%
|-7.98%
|1.5
|34%
|1.31%
4. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield and discount
Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. The "DxY" metric multiples yield and discount together; the more negative the "DxY" metric, the better. Only funds with >8% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.
|Fund
|Ticker
|Category
|P/D
|Yield
|Z
|DxY
|Cov
|1Y NAV
|Lev
|BE
|Highland Opportunities and Income Ord
|(HFRO)
|Senior Loans
|-39.60%
|11.28%
|-1.6
|-4.47
|102%
|-6.2%
|13%
|1.28%
|ArrowMark Financial Corp
|(BANX)
|Sector Equity
|-22.60%
|9.26%
|-1.1
|-2.09
|127%
|10.5%
|27%
|3.92%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|(FTF)
|Limited Duration
|-13.03%
|11.59%
|-0.8
|-1.51
|91%
|4.9%
|29%
|1.45%
|MainStay CBRE Glb Infra Megatr Term
|(MEGI)
|Sector Equity
|-12.74%
|11.55%
|1.8
|-1.47
|91%
|-6.4%
|28%
|1.44%
|Pioneer Diversified High Income
|(HNW)
|High Yield
|-12.94%
|10.50%
|-0.3
|-1.36
|101%
|7.0%
|30%
|1.59%
|Pioneer High Income
|(PHT)
|High Yield
|-13.04%
|9.90%
|-1.0
|-1.29
|101%
|8.3%
|32%
|1.13%
|Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income
|(BGX)
|Senior Loans
|-11.74%
|10.85%
|1.0
|-1.27
|98%
|5.5%
|38%
|2.21%
|Western Asset Diversified Inc Fund
|(WDI)
|Multisector Income
|-10.15%
|12.00%
|0.7
|-1.22
|101%
|7.3%
|33%
|1.75%
|Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 term
|(BGB)
|Senior Loans
|-11.62%
|10.23%
|0.4
|-1.19
|96%
|4.8%
|36%
|2.26%
|BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
|(DHF)
|High Yield
|-14.12%
|8.22%
|-0.9
|-1.16
|110%
|3.7%
|30%
|1.28%
5. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield, discount and z-score
This metric because it takes into account all three factors of yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative one-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "DxYxZ" metric, the better. Only funds with >8% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.
|Fund
|Ticker
|Category
|P/D
|Yield
|Z
|DxYxZ
|Cov
|1Y NAV
|Lev
|BE
|Highland Opportunities and Income Ord
|(HFRO)
|Senior Loans
|-39.60%
|11.28%
|-1.6
|7.28
|102%
|-6.2%
|13%
|1.28%
|ArrowMark Financial Corp
|(BANX)
|Sector Equity
|-22.60%
|9.26%
|-1.1
|2.39
|127%
|10.5%
|27%
|3.92%
|First Trust Inter Dur Pref & Income Fund
|(FPF)
|Preferreds
|-13.27%
|8.51%
|-1.7
|1.98
|94%
|-6.8%
|34%
|1.35%
|Pioneer High Income
|(PHT)
|High Yield
|-13.04%
|9.90%
|-1.0
|1.34
|101%
|8.3%
|32%
|1.13%
|Nuveen Pref & Income Opps Fund
|(JPC)
|Preferreds
|-12.36%
|8.19%
|-1.3
|1.30
|105%
|-4.5%
|38%
|1.34%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|(FTF)
|Limited Duration
|-13.03%
|11.59%
|-0.8
|1.16
|91%
|4.9%
|29%
|1.45%
|BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
|(DHF)
|High Yield
|-14.12%
|8.22%
|-0.9
|1.09
|110%
|3.7%
|30%
|1.28%
|Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
|(DHY)
|High Yield
|-10.95%
|9.89%
|-0.8
|0.86
|91%
|7.9%
|32%
|1.00%
|Western Asset High Yield Defined Opps
|(HYI)
|High Yield
|-6.26%
|9.83%
|-1.0
|0.65
|96%
|4.2%
|0%
|0.95%
|Western Asset High Income Opportunity
|(HIO)
|High Yield
|-10.98%
|9.57%
|-0.5
|0.54
|98%
|2.5%
|0%
|0.93%
Top DxYxZ funds
The top DxYxZ funds from this month's High-High-Low report are HFRO, BANX and FPF.
The Highland Income Fund (HFRO) is a relatively complex, hedge fund-like CEF that invests in a few, highly-concentrated positions. It has an attractive set of valuation metrics, including a discount of -39.60%, yield of 11.28% and z-score of -1.7, however investors should consider HFRO's history and management before investing (see HFRO: Thoughts On The Conversion Proposal).
ArrowMark Financial Corp (BANX) is a unique CEF focusing on regulatory capital relief securities and other banking debt securities (see Nick's latest article on BANX here). It yields 9.40% with a -22.70% discount and -1.1 z-score, however, note that the current discount is based on the 7/31 NAV.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) is a fairly standard preferred fund from First Trust. It trades at a discount of -13.27% with a 1-year z-score of -1.7, and yields 8.51%.
Strategy Statement
Our goal aims to provide consistent income with enhanced total returns. Our CEF rotation strategy includes trading between CEFs to exploit fluctuations in valuations. This is because CEF prices are inefficient, with investors often overreacting to both the upside or downside, or being unaware of upcoming corporate actions. This could help capture alpha from CEFs for the nimble investor.
Remember, it's really easy to put together a high-yielding CEF portfolio, but to do so profitably is another matter! Our experience has been that it is very possible to earn profitable returns in CEFs. While there are numerous opportunities in the closed-end fund sector, it is essential to remain vigilant of the associated risks. Blindly chasing yield is not a prudent strategy.
Don't know what to do about CEF corporate actions?
Closed-end funds news and recommendations are now exclusive to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. We also manage closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.
To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!
This article was written by
CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a premium newsletter on Seeking Alpha that is focused on researching profitable income and arbitrage ideas with closed-end funds (CEFs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We manage model safe and reliable 8%-yielding fund portfolios that have beaten the market in order to make income investing easy for you. Check us out to see why one subscriber calls us a "one-stop shop for CEF research.”
Click here to learn more about how we can help your income investing!
The CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a top-ranked newsletter service that boasts a community of over 1000 serious income investors dedicated to sharing the best CEF and ETF ideas and strategies.
Our team includes:
1) Stanford Chemist: I am a scientific researcher by training who has taken up a passionate interest in investing. I provide fresh, agenda-free insight and analysis that you won't find on Wall Street! My ultimate goal is to provide analysis, research and evidence-based ways of generating profitable investing outcomes with CEFs and ETFs. My guiding philosophy is to help teach members not "what to think", but "how to think".
2) Nick Ackerman: Nick is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.
3) Juan de la Hoz: Juan has previously worked as a fixed income trader, financial analyst, operations analyst, and economics professor in Canada and Colombia. He has hands-on experience analyzing, trading, and negotiating fixed-income securities, including bonds, money markets, and interbank trade financing, across markets and currencies. He is the "ETF Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, and enjoys researching strategies for income investors to increase their returns while lowering risk.
4) Dividend Seeker: Dividend Seeker began investing, as well as his career in Financial Services, in 2008, at the height of the market crash. This experience gave him a lot of perspective in a short period of time, and has helped shape his investment strategy today. He follows the markets passionately, investing mostly in sector ETFs, fixed-income CEFs, gold, and municipal bonds. He has worked in the Insurance industry in Funds Management, helping to direct conservative investments for claims reserves. After a few years, he moved in to the Banking industry, where he worked as a junior equity and currency analyst. Most recently, he took on an Audit role, supervising BSA/AML Compliance teams for one of the largest banks in the world. He has both a Bachelors and MBA in Finance. He is the "Macro Expert" of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments