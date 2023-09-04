Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Impact Of 280E On MSO Income And Cash Flow

Sep. 04, 2023 12:52 PM ETAAWH, AYRWF, CCHWF, COMP.IND, CRLBF, CSA, CURLF, DEA, FCF, FFNTF, GDNSF, GTBIF, HHS, IWM, JUSHF, SPY, TCNNF, TSND:CA, TSNDF, VRNOF1 Comment
James V. Baker profile picture
James V. Baker
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • MSO investors have been eviscerated by catastrophic percentage declines in their stock prices since 2021.
  • On Wednesday, August 30, Bloomberg reported the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "HHS" sent a letter to the DEA recommending that cannabis be moved to Schedule III.
  • MSO prices soared once HHS confirmed it had indeed recommended rescheduling of cannabis.
  • Moving cannabis to Schedule III is expected to remove IRC Section 280E which disallows most MSO expense deductions.
  • Removal of 280E is expected to make MSOs profitable and cash flow positive.

Stage spotlight in dark background

BorisRabtsevich

Introduction

Suffering MSO investors who were lured by a belief that cannabis was a once in a lifetime opportunity to achieve great wealth finally got some good news this past week. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday, August 30,

This article was written by

James V. Baker profile picture
James V. Baker
2.85K Followers
I am the author of Asset/Liability Management (1981) and The Investor's Guide to Cannabis Stocks (2021). After enjoying a successful and varied career as an author, commercial banker, investment banker, city treasurer, investment adviser, NASD arbitrator, consultant, tenured university professor and tennis professional, I retired to South Florida. My academic credentials include having earned a masters degree in Economics and a doctorate degree in Finance. In 1979, I founded a successful nationwide investment banking firm now known as The Baker Group and in the 1980s I had my own family of mutual funds. I am a Contributor to Seeking Alpha which has published more than 80 of my articles. My speeches, tweets, articles, and books on banking, the economy, and cannabis stocks have garnered significant interest from investors worldwide.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TCNNF, GTBIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Trek Investor profile picture
Trek Investor
Today, 1:33 PM
Comments (167)
Great analysis, thanks James. In addition to GTBIF, I have been buying LFLY which I think MSOs will have much larger budgets for if rescheduling occurs. $20M market cap seems far too low...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.