Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gold: Load Up The Truck!

Sep. 04, 2023 1:03 PM ET
Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to adopt a moderate and non-committal stance in his annual address at the Jackson Hole retreat.
  • Powell will focus on reassuring the market about the Fed's commitment to controlling inflation without triggering a recession.
  • Analysts predict that Powell will take a cautious approach, balancing between past aggressive stances and the need for future flexibility.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Mean Reversion Trading. Learn More »

Business gold candlestick investment stock exchange wealth financial concept on 3d golden trade market background of growth finance chart success commercial graph diagram or savings trading value.

Lemon_tm

Summary:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to adopt a moderate and noncommittal stance in his annual address at the Jackson Hole retreat this year. The speech is anticipated amid market nerves, with stocks selling off and Treasury yields climbing. Although

To learn more about how the VC PMI works and receive weekly reports on the E-mini, gold and silver, check out our Marketplace service, Mean Reversion Trading.

This article was written by

Equity Management Academy profile picture
Equity Management Academy
5.19K Followers
Unlock Your Trading Potential with the Equity Management Academy (EMA2trade.com)! Led by CEO Patrick MontesDeOca, a seasoned trader with over 30 years of experience, we empower you on your trading journey. Our cutting-edge Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) algorithm offers precise entry and exit points across multiple markets. As an EMA member, you gain exclusive access to real-time trades by expert analysts, leveraging the power of the VC PMI. Learn advanced trading techniques through instructional videos from our Chief Technical Analyst. Institutional traders and experienced traders benefit from our VC PMI-based marketing reports. Join the Equity Management Academy today at EMA2trade.com and tap into your trading potential. Let's embark on your journey to financial success together. Best regards, The Equity Management Academy Team.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.