Element Solutions Inc: Softer Prices Make The Valuation Questionable

Sep. 04, 2023 1:30 PM ETElement Solutions Inc (ESI)
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • Element Solutions Inc has been experiencing declining revenues and earnings due to a softer pricing environment in the semiconductor industry.
  • ESI has gained distribution rights to ViaForm and Kuprion, which will contribute an additional $15 million in annual EBITDA.
  • Despite slowing demand, ESI's quality as a business makes it reasonable to hold onto rather than sell.

Investment Rundown

As of the most recent report from Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), these revenues and earnings have been declining every year which seems to be coming from a softer pricing environment as the semiconductor industry is

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

