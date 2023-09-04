sefa ozel

As of the most recent report from Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI), these revenues and earnings have been declining every year which seems to be coming from a softer pricing environment as the semiconductor industry is entering into a slower phase. The company is focused primarily on developing and distributing specialty chemicals for a variety of different types of electronic hardware products, which are for example used in the semiconductor industry for manufacturing products. Softer demand for that industry creates softer demand for ESI as well.

I think we are likely to not see a significant increase in demand in the next couple of quarters at least as interest rates remain high and companies are cautious about inventory levels. This makes the valuation and price right now for ESI questionable as it is trading at a premium of around 10% to the sector based on earnings. That, in my opinion, doesn't constitute a buy, but rather a hold instead as the long-term outlook does still look appealing, but better buying opportunities may arrive later down the road.

Company Overview

ESI operates within a diversified chemicals business model that spans across numerous clients and a wide array of products. The company's revenue stream is driven by its involvement in the development, formulation, and sale of chemical solutions, establishing strong connections with its customers and industry leaders to ensure a deep understanding of evolving industry trends and demands. While its products may represent a modest portion of its customers' costs, they play a pivotal role in influencing the performance and quality of the final products as well as the efficiency of the manufacturing process. The company is included in the materials sector and more specifically the specialty chemicals industry.

Growing Its Distributions

Even though the semiconductor industry has been in a slump recently resulting in softer demand for companies like ESI that are supplied products for them, I am impressed by the efforts that ESI has taken to make the most of the situation. The company has gained distribution rights to ViaForm and Kuprion.

Looking at the impact this will have on the bottom line, ESI is expecting an additional $15 million of incremental annual EBITDA. In 2022, ESI had nearly $500 million in EBITDA, so the $15 million annual addition won't make a massive difference, but it will be enough to make ESI appealing to keep as a hold.

As for the focus of the business, it comes down to specialty chemicals that are sold in markets like the US and China, but also to an international customer base, wherever the semiconductor industry may be largely present. The primary operations involve formulating and selling chemicals and materials which are then used in a variety of different electronic hardware products. This industry that ESI services is mostly the semiconductor industry. The slowdown in sales of smartphone units for example impacted the revenues and earnings of the company negatively in the last quarter and the CEO Benjamin Gliklich had some remarks about the electronics market being at its most "severe dislocation" ever, which has created a difficult market environment for ESI to operate in, obviously. Some of the reasons I think for the volatility are coming from companies looking to deplete inventory levels to help offset some risk as interest rates are still climbing. I think the market will continue to behave this way until we see a clear step down in the current view of interest rates by the Fed. That would spur optimism and demand and backlogs for ESI I think would increase quickly. The pricing environment would also likely improve, but until I see more clear signs of that happening, I think a hold rating makes the most sense right now.

Quarterly Result

From the last report by ESI, we saw a decline in the top and bottom lines for the business. The top line did miss expectations, but the bottom line came in line with them instead. The revenues missed by $24 million and ended up at $586 million in total for the quarter. The EPS guidance for 2023 was also announced to be lower than the market consensus of $1.36, and instead expected to be at $1.3 per share. The company did however see an increase in the share price following the release of the report which I can only contribute to the resilience the bottom line displayed. This is also partly the reason I think they are a hold rather than a sell as well. Despite slowing demand in the short term, the quality of the business doesn't make it reasonable to be selling.

Looking more closely at the segments for the business, the circulatory part in the electronics segment is where the largest drop in growth was seen. 23% of the sales declined YoY and was primarily driven by weakness in markets like mobile phones and general declines in the electronics market. Some positives were seen though in the energy part of the industrial & specialty segment where growth was 11% YoY which was helped by higher drilling activities and positive price actions. However, the segment only made $18 million in sales which isn't sufficient to lift the top line enough.

Looking at the financials of the company, I think they remain strong. The cash position over the last couple of quarters has been built up to $282 million which is sufficient to pay down over 10% of the long-term debts and a good chunk of the current liabilities. In the coming 12 months, there is no risk of debt becoming an issue as there is only $11 million current. This tells me that ESI has been proactive in getting long-term maturing debts with good interest rates on them too. So, financially, ESI is doing very well as they have managed to build up a strong cash position and don't face any current liabilities that would make share dilution necessary in order to raise capital.

Going back to 2017, the inventory levels for ESI have been steadily building up, which seems to have resulted in stronger and stronger ROA as it's at the highest level right now in the last 5 years, 2.74%. Attributed to this has been a historically strong position of cash which has allowed the company to be able to have a consistently building inventory level. The strong cash position lends ESI well to weather downturns as the inventory is maintained and the cost of it can be hedged by the cash if demand sinks and the market enters a downturn. Debt-wise, the company has made strong strides in paying it down. Back in 2018, the long-term debts were over $5 billion, but have since been cut more than half. This shifted priority I think will do the company well as more stability to the balance sheet will result in a higher P/B. What hasn't been the solution historically to pay down debt is share dilution and that is a big bonus as investors aren't getting their stakes diluted by poor financial management.

Risks

The potential loss of key customers represents a notable risk for ESI. While the company's reliance on individual customers might not be significant, it's worth considering that certain products could be targeted toward specific segments of the market. The interplay between these products and the unique demands of select customers underscores the importance of customer retention and market diversification.

I see potential risks stemming from the interactions with debt holders. If Element Solutions enters into covenant agreements with its debt holders, it could potentially encounter limitations in pursuing new mergers and acquisitions. This scenario has the potential to curtail the company's prospects for future sales growth.

Covenant agreements, often included in debt contracts, are designed to ensure that borrowers maintain certain financial and operational parameters. While these agreements serve to protect the interests of debt holders, they can also impose constraints on a company's strategic decisions, including M&A activities.

Final Words

The last report from the company displayed a sense of softness in the pricing environment, which is making the current valuation more questionable as it is trading nearly 10% above the sector based on earnings alone. I think that a more reasonable buy could be established around the 12 - 13x earnings multiple, and not where it's currently at. A valuation around that level would provide a decent 10 - 15% discount to the rest of the sector and translate to a necessary margin of safety that I seek with investments. Buying at fair value is not always wrong, but getting a good discount on a solid company is the very essence of value investing and I don't think one should steer too much away from that. With the relative volatility that can occur as well for the sector, I think a slight risk discount could be applied, which makes me land at a target P/E of 12 - 13.

I am looking for more support in the market environment before making ESI anything but a hold right now. I think investors will do well in the long-term though as of the last quarter, ESI did perform decently in retaining margins at least. For the moment though, a hold makes the most sense I think.