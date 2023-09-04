Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income: Dividend At Unreasonable Price

Sep. 04, 2023
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • The dividend yield of O is relatively unattractive compared to the overall REIT market, offering no notable premium for dividend-seeking investors.
  • Compared to safe fixed income alternatives, O's dividend does not seem attractive either.
  • O's ability to grow its dividend is hindered by the challenge of finding high-yielding properties that cover financing costs.
  • Moreover, the Company assumes a very optimistic approach in estimating its weighted average cost of capital (WACC), which leaves tiny margin of safety for the value-generation.
Aerial View of Supermarket at Night

shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Back in June this year, I wrote an article on Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) in which I laid out my thinking on why investing in O comes with a meaningful opportunity cost.

In the article Realty Income: Time To Reallocate To

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Comments (3)

dundey
Today, 1:52 PM
Couldn’t disagree more. O will be paying dividends long after the current high interest rates are gone. Historically this is a great time to be buying O. I’m adding
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 2:02 PM
@dundey The issue is not about O's ability to pay dividends, but rather the dividends attractiveness relative to other alternatives and that the growth story is very limited.
OverTheHorizon
Today, 1:42 PM
Whistling past the inevitable:

“Gradually, O's financing costs will converge to the market level as the existing unsecured financing expires, forcing O to attract fresh and higher-yielding debt to refinance.”
