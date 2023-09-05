Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Myomo: Game-Changing Medicare Reimbursement Should Create Lasting Value

Sep. 05, 2023 9:00 AM ETMyomo, Inc. (MYO)RWLK2 Comments
TripleGate
TripleGate
654 Followers

Summary

  • CMS changed their policy to include Myomo's MyoPro devices as a covered product under Medicare.
  • Proposed broad coverage would result in significant operating leverage and sustainable profitability for Myomo.
  • Anemic valuation provides outsized return potential.

Overview

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS, Medicare) have (1) changed their policy about Myomo's (NYSE:MYO) MyoPro devices, (2) proposed broad coverage and (3) started to pay initial claims through the DME MACs. After 11 years of struggle since the

TripleGate profile picture
TripleGate
654 Followers
I am a hedge fund manager focused on healthcare stocks.I started my career almost 20 years ago as an investment banker. After a stint in private equity, I ended up working as an analyst at a prominent hedge fund. I am known in the industry for creative and in-depth due diligence.  When I left to start my own fund, I had the privilege of receiving part of my start-up capital from one of the legends of the hedge fund industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MYO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

B
Blind Tiger
Today, 9:21 AM
Comments (254)
I've owned this stock for too long and want you to be right. Still, you state:

"Broad coverage would therefore result in significant operating leverage, steep revenue growth and sustainable profitability. On its shoestring budget, Myomo adds about 400 patients to its pipeline every quarter, which ONLY includes patients whose insurance company had paid for 1 unit. Most patients are turned away. If these 400 patients could get reimbursed, that alone would translate into ~$75m of revenue per year."

Ignoring the near 100% conversion rate, does MYO have the capacity to produce that many units? I don't think so, and I'm sure they'll want to build that capacity, but that will take a lot of cash, and as you note they don't have much runway to work with as it is.
TripleGate profile picture
TripleGate
Today, 9:24 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (760)
@Blind Tiger the pace of growth will be under their control. The point is, that their business finally has value. They maybe able to get a credit line from a bank to fund the working capital.

At this valuation level, though, it’s hard to lose money in my opinion.
