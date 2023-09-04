sshepard

Introduction

Regional banks have been under a lot of scrutiny in the first half of 2023 as the meltdown of two of the largest institutions in the industry caused a ripple effect that dragged down the valuation of many companies there. As for The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC), the valuation has not been able to recover fully to where it once was before. Despite the lower valuation though I don’t think the company represents a buy just yet. There are still some risks that I think are too large to ignore, the most prominent one being the premium it trades at in comparison to the sector.

Until the price goes down to where it was in May, I wouldn't be able to say that FLIC is a buy honestly. With an ROE below the sector as well I think that FLIC is not living up fully to some of the expectations I would have with the current premium it has. I think though that as interest rates eventually start to go down, FLIC will be able to see a bigger increase in the deposits hopefully, which should lift the asset base and the value of the business and this concludes to me rating it a hold for now.

Company Structure

As we know, FLIC is a part of the regional bank industry where it offers a variety of services and financial products to its customers and clients and aims to build out the deposit base to further grow earnings.

FLIC is a holding company for The First National Bank Of Long Island. The company has services it offers to professionals, consumers, and municipalities. Besides that FLIC also has checking and personal checking accounts for customers and engages in time deposits too.

Company Overview (Investor Presentation)

As the company is building out its asset base, it also aims to grow the ROE and be able to maintain dividend growth and increase to satisfy investors and also bring some value. The current dividend yield for the company is 6.53% and has been growing very well over the last couple of years at a CAGR of nearly 7%. That is appealing enough to justify the hold rating I have for the business even if it's trading at a premium to the sector.

Total Loans (Investor Presentation)

Firstly, FLIC has done a very good job at raising the loans for the business in terms of total loans heading back to where it was back in 2018. That was a year as well with higher interest rates than in 2020 and 2021 for example. I think if we see a divergence from this in the coming years then a decreasing share price is very likely as the lack of growth is an indication of the poor business. With investments, there is always a sense of speculation, but for FLIC I remain confident in their ability to maintain the current trend of growing loans.

Earnings Transcript

The aim for FLIC is to grow its depositors and broaden its customer and client base to grow the earnings and revenues for the bank. But to get some more insight on the business I think it's worth highlighting some of the words from the CEO Jay McConie from the last earnings call.

“We also anticipate approximately $90 million in quarterly cash inflows from both the securities and mortgage loan portfolios, which will be reinvested into new assets at current market rates over the next 12 months. Quarterly cash inflows represents approximately 8% of total assets on an annualized basis”.

With optimistic views on the possible cash inflows for the business, I think the coming quarterly reports will be crucial to see a clear increase in the earnings and growth of the dividend. More loan portfolio growth could lead to a higher p/b as well. Right now sitting at 0.79 on an FWD basis, but possibly go to 0.9 if FLIC can grow its asset base above expectations.

“The bank purchased approximately $36 million in securities with an average yield of 5.23% during the second quarter. Management will continue to add various government agency securities with higher yields and some rate lock protection over the next several quarters”.

Seeing the company still engaging and buying securities I don’t think is very risky right now. Bonds have had a terrible 2023 and I don’t think the downside is larger than the upside right now and that makes me prone to still rate it a hold. Over the long term, the company should be able to grow its ROE if bonds start to appreciate further, which could make for a buy case eventually.

Risk Associated

An important risk to consider is the prospect of enduring inflation over an extended period. If this scenario were to unfold, it could prompt the Federal Reserve to implement further interest rate hikes, thereby intensifying the pressure on FLIC's net interest margin. Yet, it's worth noting that this risk should be evaluated against the backdrop of recent trends.

Capital Position (Investor Presentation)

The specter of prolonged inflation has the potential to disrupt economic stability, leading central banks to react by tightening monetary policies. In the case of FLIC, this could translate into higher borrowing costs and subsequently, narrower net interest margins. As the Fed increases rates to combat rising prices, the bank's profitability could be negatively impacted.

Investor Takeaway

FLIC is a rather small regional bank that was together with the whole industry dragged down and right now has had an over 30% decline over the last 12 months alone. I think, however, that the price was far more appealing in May when it was under $10 per share. This leads to me right now having a hold rating for the company until I can, based on earnings get a discount of at least 10% to the sector, meaning a p/e around 7 - 8 instead.