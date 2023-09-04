Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Simon Property: Graham P/E Indicates Undervaluation, Insiders Are All Buying

Sep. 04, 2023 8:54 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)FRT, O3 Comments
Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The REIT sector is currently under pressure due to rising interest rates.
  • Such pressure has created opportunities for contrarian investors.
  • In the case of Simon Property, its valuation is at a large discount (~26%) both compared to the Graham P/E and the sector median.
  • In the meantime, recent insider transactions have been dominated by buying activities, which I interpret as the insider’s recognition of the price-value gap in their own business.
  • However, potential investors need to be aware of the discrepancies in various valuation metrics.
Transparent light bulb on blue background and Insider message inside

atakan

Thesis: Rates and Jackson Hole

The stock of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has been under quite a bit of selling pressure lately in the open market. As seen in the figure, its stock prices have gone sideways in more

This article was written by

Sensor Unlimited profile picture
Sensor Unlimited
7.03K Followers

** Disclosure** I am associated with Envision Research

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 10:48 PM
Premium
Comments (10.95K)
Those were not open market buys by insiders (directors). They were all on same day at same exact price.
M
MZ520334
Yesterday, 9:05 PM
Comments (143)
If you look closely you will see that all those buys are reinvestment of dividends from restricted stock. I see that as a moderate signal. Not necessarily cheap. They do not get to pick the price it is reinvest at. So that is a moot point.

When Mr Simon himself was buying outright with cash (not reinvestment) back during the pandemic, that was the real signal. I take it as a vote of confidence by management for the long term prospects of the company. But not as a blaring green buy signal.

Otherwise I agree with your main points. Higher risk higher reward name. Though it does deserve a lower multiple than O or FRT just due to the fact that their rent roll turned out to be a lot more risky than people thought (I.e. when it yanked during the pandemic) any other REIT that didn’t have the Simons running it would have gone under. Which I’m sure many did. Thought still, the biggest risk to an income investor is not having that income when it counts the most….in a crisis. SPG failed last time around on that front. Will it next time? Idk, but I view that as a reasonable explanation for the cheaper multiple for the foreseeable future. Sit back and collect the fat divvy until then.
U
Unknownvariables
Yesterday, 9:27 PM
Premium
Comments (97)
@MZ520334 those are great points. Those dividends though... so tempting haha
