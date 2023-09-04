atakan

Thesis: Rates and Jackson Hole

The stock of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) has been under quite a bit of selling pressure lately in the open market. As seen in the figure, its stock prices have gone sideways in more than 6 months, while the overall market enjoyed a large rally. The chart also shows that the heaviest trading occurred in a price window of around $108, lower than its current price of ~$115.

Such price pressure is for good reasons as the REIT sector (and SPG is no exception) responds quite sensitively to interest rates. And the Fed is sending out hawkish signals in terms of rate hikes as recently as in the Jackson Hole meeting a little more than a week ago.

On the other hand, if you switch your attention from the open market to the insiders, you see a completely opposite picture (as shown in the next chart). The insiders’ transactions have been totally dominated by buying activities. To be more specific, in the past 1 year, a total of 43 insider transactions have been reported and all of them are buying activities as seen. In July 2023 alone, 10 of its directors reported purchasing the shares at a price of $116.

And my thesis here is to explain why I view the above insider transactions as a good signal of a contrarian opportunity. In the remainder of the article, I will show A) that SPG’s current valuation is at a large discount (~26%) by various metrics and B) the price-value gap in the stock has created an extremely asymmetric return/risk profile for the next few years.

Graham P/E

In uncertain times like ours, I always like to go back to first principles. Plus, the fundamental business model of the REIT business has not really changed that much, say over the past 40 years, in the way I see it. Thus, here I will rely on the wisdom of Benjamin Graham on valuation. As detailed in his classic, Intelligent Investor,

Graham recommended a series of methods for investors to gauge the price they should pay. Here we will examine the so-called Graham P/E. He recommended that the P/E for a defensive stock should be around 8.5 plus twice the expected annual growth rate. Hence, in his mind, a business that completely stagnates should be worth about 8.5x P/E.

In SPG’s case, consensus estimates project its AFFO to grow at a non-inspiring CAGR of 1.5% between 2023 and 2027 (from $11.89 to $12.78). I view such consensus estimates to be too pessimistic, and my projected growth rate is about 2.9% as to be elaborated in a late section. But even with a 1.5% growth rate, the stock’s Graham P/AFFO (here I am using P/AFFO to replace Graham’s P/E since we are applying the concept to a REIT stock) would be 11.5x (8.5 + 2*1.5), still indication a sizable valuation discount compared to the market P/AFFO of 10.6x. And at my projected 2.9% growth rate, the discount would be an even larger 26% as seen in the second chart below.

Other valuation metrics

When asked to summarize the gist of Graham’s Intelligent Investor in only a few words, most investors probably would go with these three: Margin of Safety. I know I would. However, I’d like to add a twist here. I interpret the Margin of Safety not only as A) the gap between price and intrinsic value but also as B) an acute consciousness that our approach always involves a degree of uncertainty (i.e., margin of error). Graham himself is fully aware of such margin of error in his own approaches throughout his writing. That is the reason why he recommended various alternative approaches for cross-checking purposes (e.g., using the Graham number and/or benchmarking by the prevailing AAA bond rates).

Here I will cross-check the above Graham P/E by two metrics: by a comparison against the sector median and by the Graham Number (as defined below).

In general, Graham cautions against paying a price of more than 15x times earnings or more than 1.5x times the book value (“BV”). However, a PE multiple above 15x could be justified if the P/BV ratio is lower than 1.5x. And vice versa. And as a result, the Graham number considers both the 15x PE limit and the 1.5x P/BV limit. More specifically, the Graham number is the square root of A) 22.5 (which equals 15 times 1.5), B) the EPS, and C) the book value.

The comparison of SPG’s valuation multiples against the sector is shown below. As seen, the stock is at a large discount from the sector median (by about 21% to 27% depending on which FFO you use), quite consistent with the Graham P/E results shown above.

However, the Graham number shows a large discrepancy (and that is precisely why cross-check is important). As seen in my table above, the Graham number for SPG is about $46 only, less than half of its market price. I will detail the implications of such a large discrepancy in the risk section toward the end.

Property Expansion And Growth potential

Now, let me detail my thoughts on its growth potential and explain why I think the consensus estimates of its growth rate are too pessimistic.

The key reason is that I see plenty of financial flexibility for SPG to expand its properties. As seen in the chart below, SPG’s current cash payout ratio is only about 39%, far below its long-term average of ~83% and also near the bottom level in a decade (see the top panel). At the same time, its balance sheet strength is near the peak level in a decade. In terms of interest coverage (see the bottom panel), its current ratio stands at 4.14x, not only above its 10-year historical average of 3.57x by a sizable margin but also near a peak level in the past 10 years. Thus, I see plenty of financial bandwidth for SPG to reinvest and grow. And indeed, it has been plenty of expansion afoot at various sites around the globe. Domestically, it has several high-profile ongoing projects in many metropolitan areas such as Miami (e.g., the Sawgrass Mills Expansion and Miami Worldcenter) and Seattle (the South Lake Union Expansion). Internationally, its ongoing projects include South Korea (the Busan Premium Outlets) and France (Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet). Most of these projects are budgeted at $1B or above. My estimated growth rate of 2.9% is based on these expansion projects and its historical average ROIC.

Risks and final thoughts

Now onto risks. On the top of my list is the large uncertainty in its valuation as already mentioned above. As aforementioned, SPG’s valuation is at a large discount according to the Graham P/E and also when compared to the sector. However, by the Graham number, its valuation is at a large premium. The discrepancy can be partially reconciled by the fact that the Grahm number only considers the BV, but not the earning power of each $1 on the book. As you can see from the top panel of the chart below, SPG ROE (about 72% currently) is many times higher than close peers like O and FRT (in the range of 3% to 14%). Of course, part of the higher ROE is due to SPG’s higher leverage (see the bottom panel). But its higher leverage (higher than O and FRT by about 40% in terms of debt/equity ratio) can only account for a portion of the higher ROE. The rest of the superior must come from better earnings power of its property. As such, each $1 on its book should be worth more, a factor that the Graham number did not incorporate.

Nonetheless, such large valuation discrepancies signal a risk in my mind no matter how we splice and dice the numbers. Combined with its higher leverage, SPG is more of a higher-risk and higher-return opportunity compared to other more stable names such as O or FRT.

All told, my overall conclusion is recent price activities in SPG stock have created an opportunity for contrarian investors. The market is rightfully justified to be concerned due to the interest rate uncertainties. However, my thesis is that the concern has gone too far and has created a large price-value gap in SPG stock. Even though it is a higher-risk and higher-return opportunity, I see an asymmetric return profile. Very likely the insiders are seeing the same skewed return profile based on their buying activities.