Devon: OPEC+ Cuts Remain A Boon To Its Free Cash Flow

Sep. 07, 2023 2:00 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)CVX, OXY, XOM4 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • DVN continues to demonstrate excellent capital allocation across strategic acquisitions and intensified capital expenditure for production growth, fueled by the hyper-pandemic profitability.
  • The variable dividend strategy has also allowed the management to effectively allocate its cash flow across debt deleveraging and share repurchases.
  • We are highly encouraged by the recovery in WTI crude oil and natural gas spot prices, since DVN's production capacity is split almost equally among both.
  • With the OPEC+ cuts and winter stockpiling likely to occur throughout H2'23, we may see the commodities' spot prices remain higher and DVN's FCF yields expanded.
  • Combined with the promising volume guidance in FQ3'23, we may see the producer exceed its upper limit FY2023 production guidance range as well.

flying money

ansonsaw

The DVN Investment Thesis Remains Robust, Thanks To The OPEC+ Cuts

We previously covered Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) in June 2023, discussing the management's stellar capital allocation across strategic acquisitions and intensified capital expenditure for production growth, fueled by the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

S
Seeburto
Today, 2:54 PM
Premium
Comments (3.94K)
Can't say I hate hearing nice things about a holding, but waiting a little less patiently for a run!
ron3637 profile picture
ron3637
Today, 2:43 PM
Comments (1.27K)
It's my understanding the DVN has decided to increase its ownership of oil assets
a
abcde1
Today, 2:27 PM
Comments (2.65K)
cannot understand the market's paranoia regarding DVN. DVN's price just won't get off the mat, even with WTI approaching $90. makes me wonder what kind of ESG market manipulations are going on behind the scenes. same with VTLE, which sells at a P/E of 2.
C
Cmacc
Today, 2:35 PM
Premium
Comments (800)
@abcde1 half sales r in gas or gas liquids, etc.

That is a big drag.

Does seem overblown though. Devon is well run w a lot of promise in this oil n gas market.
