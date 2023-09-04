Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Citigroup: Dirt Cheap For A Reason

Sep. 04, 2023 8:59 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)6 Comments
Bay Area Ideas
Summary

  • Citigroup's recent earnings beat estimates but still showed weakness in many of its businesses, leading to a drop in stock price.
  • The bank's major divisions, including Institutional Clients Group, experienced shaky performance compared to the prior year.
  • Citigroup has growth opportunities in its Asia family office business and its Commercial Banking division, but faces challenges such as potential Fitch downgrades and surging operating expenses.

Office building of Citi Bank in London

Ceri Breeze

Thesis

In recent history, Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) has been a relatively under performer among the big banks. Its valuation clearly reflects that as its valuation metrics consistently trail peer stocks by quite a margin. Its most recent earnings, reported

Bay Area Ideas
A Canadian-based investor with a focus on US Tech and Financials. Graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree with Distinction, majoring in Finance. Lifetime Member of the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honour Society.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

n
notre
Yesterday, 10:42 PM
Comments (1.57K)
I agree with the author.
C will most likely be heading below $40 in the next several months. Rate hikes will continue to badger bank earnings, lack of new mortgages and refinancing will hurt earnings. Add a slowing economy and coming elections C won’t be heading north anytime soon imo.
Charles Lieberman profile picture
Charles Lieberman
Yesterday, 10:00 PM
Comments (181)
From your analysis, "Q2 earnings were subpar as most metrics deteriorated from the prior year quarter" and you "believe Citi's Q2 was sub-par and disappointing, but not flat out terrible." I can only imagine what you would have concluded if C's earnings came in below expectations instead of beating them. You also give no credit for the possibility that they will become a leaner, more profitable bank once they shed various overseas operations. Are they not making progress in this regard, even though they are far from complete? And you note that C trades at historically low P/E and P/B. Every dollar spent on buy backs is highly accretive. So, I conclude you are forecasting the past, based mostly on the share price performance, and giving no value to the potential of the franchise under Fraser. I like the risk-reward here and the dividend pays me to be patient.
J
Jeremyf4
Yesterday, 9:33 PM
Comments (829)
Hard to imagine C having much more downside risk as the low 40s have held for years. The pieces seem to be much more valuable than the whole but then again, this has been the case for years.
Captain America profile picture
Captain America
Yesterday, 9:53 PM
Comments (586)
You forgot the upcoming tax loss selling. The stock price will stay under pressure until this passes then my guess is it will spike back up from these crazy low levels.
r
rockjcp
Yesterday, 9:31 PM
Comments (7.64K)
Many of transition plans progress are underestimated. I expect improvement in Q3 and beyond.
UncleWarren profile picture
UncleWarren
Yesterday, 9:09 PM
Premium
Comments (129)
Disagree. You didn’t mention the buybacks. When they buy shares at this depressed valuation, it means any investment will increase significantly in terms of meaningful ownership. Also dividend is over 5%. Jane Fraser is an intelligent woman also I say she figures this out and if she fails, the board will fire her and get someone else to give it a try
