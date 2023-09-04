Vietnam: A Bright Spot In Asia Equities

TexBr/iStock via Getty Images

By Miko Huang, Manager, Equity Index Product Management

A dichotomous 2022

Despite global political and economic turmoil, Vietnam has become a beacon in the APAC region and has been the beneficiary of a shift in global manufacturing supply chains, strong foreign direct investment, and proactive measures from the Vietnamese authorities. Perhaps it now warrants a closer look from investors.

In recent years, Vietnam has taken the baton from China and benefitted from supply chain relocations, strong foreign direct investment, and political stability. Having witnessed robust growth momentum of approximately 8% since the global pandemic, the fastest annual pace since 1997. Spurred by an increase in both domestic demand and manufacturing exports. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that Vietnam will grow its GDP by 5.8% in 2023 and by 6.9% in 2024, outperforming several other economies in the ASEAN region.

These positives were not reflected in Vietnam’s 2022 stock market performance. The FTSE Frontier Vietnam Index, which tracks large, mid and small­ caps companies listed in Vietnam, was down 47.1% in USD terms for the entire year. This dichotomy has been attributed to the fuel price crisis, caused by the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as tightened policy rates due to rising inflation. Additionally, Vietnam’s domestic crackdown on corruption and the arrest of some high-profile company leaders, affected investor sentiment. Higher interest rates and a debt crisis in the property market have exacerbated this negative growth.

An upward trajectory in 2023

In view of the turmoil in 2022, the Vietnamese government rolled out a series of initiatives to boost the economy including tax cuts, monetary policy easing and administrative measures in a bid to mitigate the difficult conditions in the real estate market. Vietnam’s market is on track for a comeback in 2023. According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, GDP in the second quarter of 2023 was 4.14%, up from the year before, it also beat the 3.28% growth of the first quarter.

During the first half of the year, despite fluctuations in global financial markets, the exchange rate in Vietnam remained stable thanks to abundant foreign exchange reserves, a surplus trade balance, disbursed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows, a recovery in the tourism industry and a weakening of the US dollar.

Year-to-date, The FTSE Vietnam 30 Index—which captures the largest 30 companies listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE)—recorded a positive return of 12% in USD terms, this was a strong bounce-back when compared to the FTSE APAC (3.3%), FTSE Emerging (3.9%), FTSE China A (-3.5%), and FTSE ASEAN Extended (-1.1%) indices.

Vietnam is also garnering more attention from the global investor base. When compared with its frontier and emerging market peers, it has delivered strong, long-term, relative risk / returns against other emerging and frontier market equities, as well as global equities more broadly. Vietnamese stocks have recorded a 10-year cumulative total return in USD terms of 107.8%, while other emerging markets such as the China A share market and the ASEAN Extended market, have delivered more modest returns of 43.7%, 70.9% and 12.6% respectively. Throughout this period of growth, Vietnam’s market has also displayed a low correlation to these markets, making it a compelling diversifier.

The FTSE Vietnam 30 Index, similarly to the broader Vietnamese market, is also more exposed to Real Estate, Financials, Consumer Staples and Industrials, with an aggregated weighting of 86.4%, as of 30 Jun 2023. Financials and Industrials were the largest contributors to the FTSE Vietnam 30 Index’s positive first half of 2023, with a weighted average total return of 7.3% and 6.3% in USD terms respectively, while Consumer Staples dragged on the index with a negative weighted total average return of 2.5%, caused by a short-term downturn in exports.

The average trailing 12-month PE ratio of the FTSE Vietnam 30 Index has remained at 15x over the last 10 years, which is appealing to investors, especially long-term investors who are looking for enterprises with strong profit growth. Foreign investors remain optimistic about Vietnam’s stock market. The HOSE statistics show that 2022 recorded the greatest foreign investor net inflows since the beginning of the pandemic, reaching VND 23 trillion.

Upgrading Vietnam’s stock market

Vietnam government is speeding up putting the KRX trading system into operation to facilitate the deployment of new products and solutions to the Vietnamese stock market and ensure the smooth operation of the market continuously and effectively. The HOSE recently announced a trial for this connection with a functional trial set to take place from June to August. The move aims to tackle system overloads, something that has troubled investors recently. The system will officially be put into operation at the end of 2023 following its six-month trial run.

The shortening of settlement time for securities with the T+2 settlement cycle since 29th August 2022 is helping boost investment efficiency and enhance market liquidity, gradually bringing Vietnam’s stock market more in line with international standards.

Vietnam is currently classified as a Frontier market and was added to FTSE Russell’s watch list in September 2018, for a possible reclassification to Secondary Emerging market status. FTSE Russell continues to regularly review and monitor Vietnam’s development for a possible classification upgrade.

An ecosystem built around Vietnam’s indices

The partnership between FTSE Russell and the Singapore Exchange (SGX), to develop a comprehensive Asia and emerging markets focused, multi-asset derivatives offering began in 2020. Two Vietnamese equity index futures based on the FTSE Russell indices were launched on the SGX in 2021, making it easier for investors to manage the risk associated with Vietnamese equities. Together with the two FTSE Vietnam 30 ETFs (totaling an AUM of USD867 million as of 30 Jun 2023), an ecosystem has gradually evolved to offer international investors effective access to, and hedges on, the Vietnamese market. YoY, the SGX FTSE Vietnam 30 Futures have seen a 59% increase in volumes traded, with higher volumes and open indications of interest being reached over several months through 2023.

The shift in global manufacturing supply chains will be the ASEAN region, with Vietnam expected to be one of the main winners. Benefitting from its relatively cheaper manufacturing costs and its large labour force. In the first half of 2023, some big names have announced plans to increase their presence in Vietnam, such as the Chinese display manufacturer BOE, the US semiconductor producer Marvell Technology, and the global tech giant, Apple.

A large number of positive growth drivers are creating favourable tailwinds and will continue to underpin the rapid growth of Vietnam's economy.

© 2023 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the “LSE Group”). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited (“FTSE”), (2) Frank Russell Company (“Russell”), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, “FTSE Canada”), (4) FTSE Fixed Income Europe Limited (“FTSE FI Europe”), (5) FTSE Fixed Income LLC (“FTSE FI”), (6) The Yield Book Inc (“YB”) and (7) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. (“BR”). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB and BR. “FTSE®”, “Russell®”, “FTSE Russell®”, “FTSE4Good®”, “ICB®”, “The Yield Book®”, “Beyond Ratings®” and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (A) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (B) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing in this document should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in any asset or whether such investment creates any legal or compliance risks for the investor. A decision to invest in any such asset should not be made in reliance on any information herein. Indexes cannot be invested in directly. Inclusion of an asset in an index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that asset nor confirmation that any particular investor may lawfully buy, sell or hold the asset or an index containing the asset. The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax, and investment advice from a licensed professional.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back-tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This document may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, FTSE FI, FTSE FI Europe, YB, BR and/or their respective licensors.

Original Post