Alibaba: Long Term Bull Case Is Still Intact

Ajay Singh
Summary

  • Alibaba stock has the potential to rise by 30% in the next 2 years, driven by growth in Taobao/Tmall, international commerce, and cloud services.
  • Key questions for long-term investors include the expansion of core commerce, potential value from other businesses, long-term margin expansion, and improvement in monetization and value delivered to retailers/advertisers.
  • Alibaba's resurgence in revenue growth is attributed to economic recovery, success in Taobao, localization efforts in international markets, sustaining double-digit growth, margin management, and customer management revenues.

Around four years back, I wrote an article on Alibaba : Significant Upside Left For Long Investors and argued that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has huge long-term potential. A lot has changed since then, both

Growth-oriented value investor with long/short-only, valuation-based approach to investing in growth companies. I am a finance veteran currently working for a major US bank and strong believer of Graham and Buffet value based investing. I consider myself a contrarian investor and love to take advantage of negative/euphoric market sentiment. Hence, my stock picks tend to have a long time horizon (5+ years).  All of my articles are written to share my personal research and do not represent general or personalized financial advice of any kind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

jrcfp
Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Comments (165)
I would expect more than $125 in the next two years-
Based on call option strike prices between $150-$175 over the next 12 months alone-
It will be a double over next 18-24 months-
