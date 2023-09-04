Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why The Agency MBS Sector Is Worth A Look Now

Sep. 04, 2023
ADS Analytics
Summary

  • Agency MBS is an attractive asset class for income investors due to its cheap valuation, high quality, and diversification benefits.
  • The option-adjusted spread for Agency MBS is elevated compared to corporate credit spreads, making it an appealing investment.
  • There are various ways to invest in Agency MBS, including through mortgage REITs, leveraged CEFs, unleveraged ETFs, and mREIT preferreds.
In this article we revisit the Agency MBS sector as well as the different types of securities and investment vehicles that focus on this sector. Agencies are often overlooked by investors due to their middling level of yield. However, there are

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NLY.PR.I, AGNCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

s
samiamdj
Yesterday, 10:54 PM
Comments (174)
Once the Fed pauses it's highly likely that Agency Reits BV's will stabilize. Agency Reits next move is data dependent. Be it hawkish or dovish, this will define the direction of BV's.

If data supports the Fed becoming dovish, Agency Reits will start their share price climb as BV's will likely start their climb. Upon any rate cuts, BV's will increase at a faster clip. Add AGNC's dividends to likely cap gains in this scenario and returns could be substantial. 2 cuts next year plus a 12% yield and we're talking about returns at a very conservative 30%+ range. 40% would not surprise me at all.

Right now I own a very large position in AGNC. Yes it's the most expensive Agency Reit, but premium to BV will expand if the pause/cut scenario plays out next year. Upside for AGNC is huge and their dividend is very well covered if you take the words of their CEO in their Q2 CC. So an investor gets to clip while waiting for this to play out. Risk is sticky inflation and/or a spike. Sticky is the most likely risk but with the labor market and consumers weakening, plus China exporting deflation I don't expect to see either.

One can sit on the sidelines for now and wait for more clarity or buy today with the idea that AGNC's yield offers a14% downside protection against any share price losses if you're we're too early.

Please do your own diligence.
