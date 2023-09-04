Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Canopy Growth Rallies On Possible Rescheduling Of Cannabis: Time To Buy

Summary

  • Canopy Growth Corporation's stock price rallied nearly 50% based on the news that the US Department of Health and Human Services recommended rescheduling cannabis to Schedule III.
  • Other Canadian cannabis LPs and US cannabis support stocks also saw rallies, with Tilray, Village Farms, and Grow Generation all experiencing gains.
  • The rescheduling of cannabis and the passage of the Safe Banking Act could lead to a larger cannabis stock rally and benefit US multi-state cannabis operators.
  • I rate Canopy Growth as a buy for now because it is positioned to enter the US cannabis market via its stock ownership of certain MSOs.
Blooming cannabis ready to be used for extraction into various products

Sunan Wongsa-nga

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) saw its stock price rally last week, gaining nearly 50% at peak rally, based on the rally among cannabis stocks amid reports DEA may reclassify drug as less risky - that the US Department of Health

This article was written by

Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

psgros profile picture
psgros
Yesterday, 11:31 PM
Investing Group
Comments (381)
What would you recommend to be a percentage entry point once the froth has cleared
Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
Today, 12:24 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (135)
@psgros $0.40 or around there. I bought last time at $0.32 per share.
