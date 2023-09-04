Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Williams-Sonoma: Potential Undervaluation Based On Long-Term Growth

Sep. 04, 2023 11:46 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)
M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
284 Followers

Summary

  • Long-term growth in revenue, net income, and free cash flow but short-term declines.
  • Strong balance sheet, with a good Debt/EBITDA ratio.
  • Share repurchases and stock-based compensation are reasonable.
  • Undervalued through a corporate DCF analysis. Unlevered free cash flows are discounted by WACC using CAPM.
  • High ROIC compared to WACC.

Home Products Retailer Williams Sonoma Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Preview

Williams-Sonoma, Inc., (NYSE:WSM), is an omni-channel specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. The company was founded in 1956 by Chuck Williams, who opened a store in Sonoma, California to sell French cookware. Williams-Sonoma has since expanded beyond the

This article was written by

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
284 Followers
I am a full-time mechanical engineer and part-time MBA student. I like companies that perform well on key metrics and are well-price through "academic-style" corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.