Introduction

Prospective investors looking for ETF options to play Japanese equities have over a dozen options to choose from; with over $2.7bn in AUM, the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXJ) is one of the bigger options in this space. Interestingly enough, if one reviews the YTD performance of all the large Japanese-focused ETFs (ETFs with over $1bn in AUM), you’ll see that DXJ has been the standout performer this year, delivering returns that are around 2.3 to 2.69x better than the rest of the pack. Note that it has even managed to trump a diversified basket of global stocks (the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF)

What’s so special about DXJ’s profile, and can this outperformance persist?

Macro Conditions

The primary reason why DXJ has done so well is because of its hedging qualities against currency volatility of the JPY vs the USD. Put another way, this is a product that flourishes when the yen is depreciating relative to the USD (and vice-versa), and the ongoing policies in Japan are currently designed to facilitate yen weakness. Japan is something of an oddball in the globe, as it is the only region maintaining negative interest rates. It has also followed an unusual yield curve control (YCC) policy, by capping 10-year yields at 0.5%, although recent policy tweaks could allow the 10-year to drift to 1%. So long as this policy persists, it’s difficult to make a case for yen appreciation, and thus, DXJ could still find plenty of takers despite running up quite significantly. What could prompt a shift?

We think the BOJ would need to see signs of strong inflation, supported by wage growth. Inflation has been relatively strong so far (outside the 2% target), but much of that could perhaps be attributed to high import costs (driven in part by the weak yen). We think more focus will be given to the “core core” inflation metric which strips out food and energy and is a better measure of underlying demand. Over the last three months, it has come in at around the 4.2-4.3% mark which is encouraging. This has recently led to some faint hawkish comments by certain BOJ board members but it is still early days.

We also feel that the BOJ would be on the lookout for signs of strong underlying real wage growth, something which continues to flounder for 15 straight months and is unlikely to turn positive until April 2024. Meanwhile, consumer spending too, isn’t very robust and has been on a downward trend for 4 months, so shifting to a hawkish regime under conditions such as this, may not be too optimal.

Another reason why DXJ has done well is because of its preference towards Japanese exporters; there is a screener that seeks to avoid Japanese stocks that derive over 80% of their revenue from domestic shores. Needless to say, the weak yen should make Japanese exports more competitive in the trade world, but there is only so much momentum you can generate through this. At the end of the day, you still need to see strong underlying demand from the export markets, and it looks like that narrative is ebbing away.

Latest trade data showed that Japanese exports fell YoY for the first time in 17 months, and this trend may well linger, considering the steep base effect that could be in play over the next 4 months. Note that the Japanese factory activity as well appears to be losing strength, with the recent sub-50 number representing the third straight month of weakness.

One sub-plot that could still support buyers of Japanese stocks and DXJ in particular (DXJ also follows a dividend screener that requires prospective companies to have paid at least $5m of annual gross cash dividends on their common stock) could be the burgeoning dividend and buyback theme. Stock buyback activities are at 16-year highs, and annual dividends distributed are now poised to hit record highs of 15.2 trillion yen for the year ending March 2025!

Closing Thoughts- Valuation And Technical Commentary

After a robust price performance this year, it is understandable if DXJ's valuations aren't as attractive as they were previously. For context, this is a product that used to trade at single-digit P/E, but now it is priced at a P/E of almost 12x. At that multiple, you'd want solid double-digit earnings growth over time, but Morningstar estimates point to long-term earnings growth of only 9.5%.

Then, the chart above shows us how hedged Japanese stocks are positioned relative to the broader global stock universe. DXJ could have served as an attractive rotational candidate for those fishing for beaten-down global opportunities at the start of 2022, but currently, that trade is unlikely to be too rewarding, as the DXJ:VT ratio has already mean-reverted well past the mid-point of the long-term zone and could do with a pullback. Crucially, the pullback prospects have likely increased, as the ratio has just revisited the old 2015 levels from where we previously saw a pause and a reversal to the downside.

Then after reviewing DXJ’s imprints on the standalone long-term chart, it’s fair to say we’re clearly not enthused with the reward to risk for a long position at these levels. We can see that since its listing date, the product has tended to oscillate within a certain range, but currently it has broken well past that range and is now trading at lifetime highs. Ranges of course typically always get broken at some stage, but yet still the current uptrend looks remarkably steep and unidimensional, making it susceptible to a pullback. In addition to that the RSI (Relative Strength Index) as well, has hit unsustainably high levels reiterating the overbought nature of this trade. Also note the rally has come on the back of relatively low volumes, which is certainly not ideal.

To close, we don’t think an entry at this point would be too advisable, and we would prefer to wait for a pullback before contemplating a position.