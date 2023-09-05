NOBL: A Noble Idea But Falls Short
Summary
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF is a popular ETF that offers exposure to dividend aristocrats.
- NOBL offers only a slightly higher yield than most S&P 500 ETFs and most investors would be better off simplifying owning the index.
- If you're looking for a high-yield ETF, there are better options.
- I rate NOBL a sell because there is no compelling reason to own this ETF instead of SPY.
ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) tracks the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats. The dividend aristocrats are companies in the S&P 500 that have not only paid dividends for at least 25 years straight but also increased their dividends every year for at least 25 years in a row. NOBL holding the dividend aristocrats ensures that it can distribute stable dividends with a growth history.
While NOBL does have a very stable dividend, I think the yield is lackluster. It currently has a 30-day SEC yield of only a little under 2%. To put that into context, SPY has a 30-day SEC yield of a little over 1.4%, which is only about 0.6% less than NOBL. I think that most investors would be better off simply owning SPY. I rate NOBL a Sell.
Holdings
NOBL holds 69 companies, all of which meet the 25 years of dividend payment and growth that was described above. NOBL's top 10 holdings make up about 16.3% of the ETF's AUM, making it a relatively well-diversified ETF.
Consumer staples is the largest sector holding, making up about 23.85% of the ETF. Industrials follow close behind, making up 23.15%.
One important distinction to make here is that technology doesn't make up a large percentage of the ETF. This is expected since most tech companies don't pay dividends and instead use that money for R&D (research and development). Keep this in mind for later in the article.
Why SPY is the default
Throughout this article, I'm going to be comparing NOBL to SPY. In my opinion, if you're going to choose to own another ETF instead of SPY, you need a compelling reason why. The reason could be diversification, lower volatility, income, or because you believe a sector will outperform. I believe this because SPY (or another broad market index) is very hard to outperform. I go into detail on this in a previous article if you want more information on how difficult it is to outperform the S&P 500. I'm rating NOBL a Sell because I can't find any compelling reason to own this ETF over owning SPY.
NOBL and S&P 500 correlation
One of my main problems with NOBL is how similar it is to the S&P 500 and I don't see a reason to favor NOBL instead of SPY or another S&P 500 ETF like VOO or IVV. All of NOBL's holdings are in the S&P 500; it's a requirement to be a dividend aristocrat. I'll be using SPY to compare the S&P 500 to NOBL. While SPY and NOBL only have a 14% overlap, they are strongly correlated. While there is definitely volatility, if we look at the correlation between the 6-month total returns since NOBL's inception, we can see that for the majority of the time the correlation stays above 0.9 and often gets close to 1 (perfect correlation).
Why is the correlation low right now?
So why does the correlation fall so low sometimes and why is it so low right now? NOBL and SPY have had very similar total returns until the COVID-19 pandemic.
Well, what boomed during the pandemic? Tech. As I mentioned before, NOBL has very little tech exposure. In about mid-2022, they returned to about the same level. That was when tech crashed. NOBL moves with the S&P 500, but its lack of tech exposure causes it to have differing returns when tech booms or crashes.
Is lack of tech a good thing?
Is it good or bad that NOBL has little tech exposure? It all depends on the market. If you owned NOBL instead of SPY during the pandemic, you would be sad you did. If you owned NOBL instead of SPY at the beginning of 2022, you would be glad you did.
A potential benefit of its lack of tech exposure is reduced volatility. Tech is a notoriously volatile sector and the dividend aristocrats tend to be relatively low volatility. But if I'm looking to reduce tech volatility in my portfolio, I still probably wouldn't choose NOBL. Instead, I'd buy SPXT, an S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF.
Lackluster dividend yield
NOBL has a 30-day SEC yield of 1.97% while SPY's is 1.42%. For an ETF that is focused on constant dividend payment and growth, this isn't impressive. The chart below shows the dividend yield of NOBL and SPY since 2016.
NOBL has a higher yield almost the entire time, but not by much. Both also have yields that are stable, although NOBLs appear to be a little more stable. Again, I don't see a good reason to own this instead of the S&P 500.
Even if you are buying NOBL for the dividends, I think there are better options. Its yield is over a percent lower than VYM and a percent and a half lower than SCHD.
|ETF
|30-day SEC yield
|SCHD (Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF)
|3.57%
|VYM (Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares)
|3.08%
|NOBL (ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF)
|1.97%
If you're looking for high yield, there are many better options at the moment that are practically risk-free. Money market funds are yielding over 5%! I think it makes more sense to own a high-quality money market fund or an ETF like SGOV for the yield, and if you're looking for yield and appreciation, add SPY to your portfolio as well.
Conclusion
NOBL doesn't stand out to me. It's supposed to be an ETF for constant dividend payment and growth. While the yield has been constant, it's not that much higher than SPY's, and it's much lower than other dividend-focused ETFs. SPY and NOBL are highly correlated and I think owning SPY is the better option. Even if you're looking to limit tech exposure or volatility, there are better ways. While I don't necessarily think NOBL is a bad ETF, I think there and better ways to get its benefits. I rate NOBL a Sell.
This article was written by
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments