NOBL: A Noble Idea But Falls Short

PM Images

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) tracks the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats. The dividend aristocrats are companies in the S&P 500 that have not only paid dividends for at least 25 years straight but also increased their dividends every year for at least 25 years in a row. NOBL holding the dividend aristocrats ensures that it can distribute stable dividends with a growth history.

Data by YCharts

While NOBL does have a very stable dividend, I think the yield is lackluster. It currently has a 30-day SEC yield of only a little under 2%. To put that into context, SPY has a 30-day SEC yield of a little over 1.4%, which is only about 0.6% less than NOBL. I think that most investors would be better off simply owning SPY. I rate NOBL a Sell.

Holdings

NOBL holds 69 companies, all of which meet the 25 years of dividend payment and growth that was described above. NOBL's top 10 holdings make up about 16.3% of the ETF's AUM, making it a relatively well-diversified ETF.

NOBL's top 10 holdings (proshares.com)

Consumer staples is the largest sector holding, making up about 23.85% of the ETF. Industrials follow close behind, making up 23.15%.

NOBL's holding by sector (proshares.com)

One important distinction to make here is that technology doesn't make up a large percentage of the ETF. This is expected since most tech companies don't pay dividends and instead use that money for R&D (research and development). Keep this in mind for later in the article.

Why SPY is the default

Throughout this article, I'm going to be comparing NOBL to SPY. In my opinion, if you're going to choose to own another ETF instead of SPY, you need a compelling reason why. The reason could be diversification, lower volatility, income, or because you believe a sector will outperform. I believe this because SPY (or another broad market index) is very hard to outperform. I go into detail on this in a previous article if you want more information on how difficult it is to outperform the S&P 500. I'm rating NOBL a Sell because I can't find any compelling reason to own this ETF over owning SPY.

NOBL and S&P 500 correlation

One of my main problems with NOBL is how similar it is to the S&P 500 and I don't see a reason to favor NOBL instead of SPY or another S&P 500 ETF like VOO or IVV. All of NOBL's holdings are in the S&P 500; it's a requirement to be a dividend aristocrat. I'll be using SPY to compare the S&P 500 to NOBL. While SPY and NOBL only have a 14% overlap, they are strongly correlated. While there is definitely volatility, if we look at the correlation between the 6-month total returns since NOBL's inception, we can see that for the majority of the time the correlation stays above 0.9 and often gets close to 1 (perfect correlation).

Data by YCharts

Why is the correlation low right now?

So why does the correlation fall so low sometimes and why is it so low right now? NOBL and SPY have had very similar total returns until the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Well, what boomed during the pandemic? Tech. As I mentioned before, NOBL has very little tech exposure. In about mid-2022, they returned to about the same level. That was when tech crashed. NOBL moves with the S&P 500, but its lack of tech exposure causes it to have differing returns when tech booms or crashes.

Is lack of tech a good thing?

Is it good or bad that NOBL has little tech exposure? It all depends on the market. If you owned NOBL instead of SPY during the pandemic, you would be sad you did. If you owned NOBL instead of SPY at the beginning of 2022, you would be glad you did.

A potential benefit of its lack of tech exposure is reduced volatility. Tech is a notoriously volatile sector and the dividend aristocrats tend to be relatively low volatility. But if I'm looking to reduce tech volatility in my portfolio, I still probably wouldn't choose NOBL. Instead, I'd buy SPXT, an S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF.

Lackluster dividend yield

NOBL has a 30-day SEC yield of 1.97% while SPY's is 1.42%. For an ETF that is focused on constant dividend payment and growth, this isn't impressive. The chart below shows the dividend yield of NOBL and SPY since 2016.

Data by YCharts

NOBL has a higher yield almost the entire time, but not by much. Both also have yields that are stable, although NOBLs appear to be a little more stable. Again, I don't see a good reason to own this instead of the S&P 500.

Even if you are buying NOBL for the dividends, I think there are better options. Its yield is over a percent lower than VYM and a percent and a half lower than SCHD.

ETF 30-day SEC yield SCHD (Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF) 3.57% VYM (Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares) 3.08% NOBL (ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF) 1.97% Click to enlarge

If you're looking for high yield, there are many better options at the moment that are practically risk-free. Money market funds are yielding over 5%! I think it makes more sense to own a high-quality money market fund or an ETF like SGOV for the yield, and if you're looking for yield and appreciation, add SPY to your portfolio as well.

Conclusion

NOBL doesn't stand out to me. It's supposed to be an ETF for constant dividend payment and growth. While the yield has been constant, it's not that much higher than SPY's, and it's much lower than other dividend-focused ETFs. SPY and NOBL are highly correlated and I think owning SPY is the better option. Even if you're looking to limit tech exposure or volatility, there are better ways. While I don't necessarily think NOBL is a bad ETF, I think there and better ways to get its benefits. I rate NOBL a Sell.