The U.S. Dollar Privilege Likely Ending - Diversify Now

Sep. 05, 2023 12:06 AM ETDXY, UUP, UDN2 Comments
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • While rising rates are positive for the dollar in terms of attracting portfolio flows, they also threaten to expose the unsustainable nature of the US's external and government debt burdens.
  • Even if the primary balance remains at 5% of GDP, the impact of higher interest rates will cause an exponential rise in interest costs for the US Treasury.
  • As we saw during WW2 and as we are seeing in Japan today, when debt levels get so large that interest costs threaten to trigger a self-reinforcing rise in yields.
  • The Fed will soon be forced to take action to reduce real borrowing costs to prevent the need for unpopular government spending cuts.
  • This is viable to drive the dollar significantly lower to the extent required to restore balance to its external accounts.

Business chart with red arrow down and dollars background. Loss money. Stock market crash 3d illustration.

JuSun

The US' extreme external and government liabilities that have built up over decades pose a major threat to the dollar as a store of value. While rising interest rates are positive for the dollar in terms of attracting much needed portfolio

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of USD:JPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

F
Fero.
Today, 12:51 AM
Comments (11.63K)
"a country with a large persistent current account deficit will generally have to have high real interest rates to entice countries to lend to it" - really? Doesn't sound like this played out in the last 2 decades or so, did it?
Fastrack. profile picture
Fastrack.
Today, 12:36 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (184)
The writing is on the wall, in other words. Part 2 should be your recommendations for diversification?
