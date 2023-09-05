USMF: Jack Of All Trades But Master Of None

popovaphoto/iStock via Getty Images

Investors are increasingly replacing active fund management with quantitative investing approaches focused on underlying factors. However, I believe there are correct and incorrect approaches to multifactor investing. Unfortunately, I believe the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund's (BATS:USMF) investment process is the incorrect one as it leads to a portfolio of stocks that is optimized for the underlying four factors but only delivers middling performance.

Fund Overview

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund provides investors exposure to companies that score well on a quantitative multi-factor model. USMF's model is based on 2 fundamental factors, Value and Quality, and 2 technical factors, Momentum and Correlation.

Strategy

The USMF ETF tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Index ("Index"), an index that starts with the largest 800 companies by market capitalization that are incorporated and headquartered in the United States. These companies are then assigned a score based on the four factors:

The Value factor is determined by comparing fundamental valuation ratios like price to sales ("P/S"), price to book value ("P/B"), price to earnings ("P/E"), forward price to earnings ("Fwd P/E"), enterprise value to EBITDA ("EV/EBITDA"), and price to operating cash flow ("P/CF") with scores calculated within industry groups.

The Quality factor looks at static observations and trends in return on equity ("ROE"), return on asset ("ROA"), gross profitability to assets, and cash flows to assets.

The Momentum factor is determined by stocks' risk-adjusted total returns over trailing 6 and 12 months.

Finally, the Correlation factor considers the stocks' correlation to the market over the trailing 6 and 12 months.

The score for each factor is combined in an equal-weighted fashion to determine an overall factor score for each company, with the top 200 companies (25% of starting universe) being selected for inclusion in the index. Index weights are determined by a combination of the overall factor score and the company's trailing 12 month volatility (lower volatility is better).

The USMF ETF has $266 million in assets and charges a 0.28% expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - USMF fund overview (wisdomtree.com)

Portfolio Holdings

The USMF ETF is primarily invested in large cap stocks, with 70.5% of the portfolio being greater than $10 billion in market cap. Overall, the USMF ETF portfolio has a 1.6% dividend yield and is trading at a trailing P/E of 15.1x (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - USMF portfolio characteristics (wisdomtree.com)

Figure 3 shows the sector allocation of the USMF ETF. The largest sector weight is Information Technology (29.5%), Health Care (13.3%), Financials (11.8%), Consumer Discretionary (10.5%), and Industrials (8.8%).

Figure 3 - USMF sector allocation (wisdomtree.com)

USMF's portfolio is fairly diversified as the underlying index contains 200 stocks. The top 10 holdings account for 13.0% of the portfolio (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - USMF top 10 holdings (wisdomtree.com)

Distribution & Yield

The USMF ETF pays a quarterly distribution with trailing 12 month distribution of $0.61 / share or 1.5%, which is roughly the same as the S&P 500's distribution yield of 1.5% (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - USMF distribution (Seeking Alpha)

Returns

The USMF ETF's historical returns are shown in Figure 5. Overall, the fund has delivered solid, if unspectacular returns with trailing 1/3/5 Yr average annual total returns of 7.5%/8.3%/6.6% respectively to August 31, 2023 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - USMF historical returns (morningstar.com)

The USMF ETF performed notably well in 2022, declining by only 8.8% compared to the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) which declined by 18.1% (Figure 7). However, the SPY ETF has outperformed USMF over the long-run, returning 15.8%/10.4%/11.1% on 1/3/5 year time frames respectively to August 31, 2023 (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

Jack Of All Trades But Master Of None

In theory, the USMF ETF's portfolio construction methodology is sound, as it optimizes the investment universe to select companies that are cheap and high quality, with strong momentum and low correlation to the market.

However, in practice, the USMF may end up with a portfolio that delivers middling performance, as the factors that USMF optimizes for often acts in contradictory fashion, so a company that is 'cheap' is likely not exhibiting strong 'momentum'. Likewise, 'high quality' companies are often not 'cheap' and companies with strong momentum are often moving in concert with the market and will not show 'low correlation'.

By trying to optimize a portfolio that scores well on every single factor, the USMF ends up with a portfolio of 'jack of all trades but master of none'.

Is There Another Way To Use Multi-Factor Investing?

If optimizing a portfolio for all factors at the same time leads to an underperforming portfolio, how then, should multi-factor investing be performed in practice?

To answer that question, we should refer to research from S&P Dow Jones Indices that show single factors like Quality, Momentum, Value, and Low Volatility exhibit active return patterns that ebb and flow over time (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - Single factor active returns ebb and flow (S&P Dow Jones Indices)

Conceptually, we can understand the ebb and flow of single factors as changes in investor behaviour depending on the market environment. For example, heading into the dot-com bubble, investors were chasing returns and hence the Momentum factor delivered superior relative returns while traditional 'value investing' was shunned and quality was forgotten. However, post the dot-com bust, the investor style-pendulum swung back in the other direction and investors clamoured for value and high quality.

Therefore, a better approach to multi-factor investing may be to determine where in the business/economic cycle we currently are, and position one's investment portfolio appropriately. This is precisely the approach used by the Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL).

The OMFL ETF leverages Invesco's economic research to determine the correct phase of the business cycle and then tilts the portfolio to appropriately capture the active returns of the various factors. When the economy is in Recovery and Expansion phases, the OMFL ETF is more aggressive and overweighs the Value factor. When the economy is in Slowdown or Contraction phases, the ETF becomes defensive and highlights Low Volatility and Quality (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - OMFL investment process (invesco.com)

By dynamically overweighting different factors, the OMFL has been able to deliver superior historical returns, with 1/3/5 year average annual returns of 18.1%/16.7%/13.2% respectively to August 31, 2023 compared to 7.5%/8.3%/6.6% for USMF and 15.8%/10.4%/11.1% for SPY (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - OMFL historical returns (morningstar.com)

I wrote about the OMFL ETF here.

Conclusion

The WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund creates a portfolio of large-cap stocks that scores well on Value, Quality, Momentum, and Correlation factors. However, but trying to optimize for a portfolio that does well on all factors at the same time, the USMF ETF ends up with a portfolio that delivers middling returns.

Instead of USMF's investment process, I believe a better approach of multifactor investing is OMFL's dynamic multifactor approach which highlights different factors depending on the current phase of the business cycle. When markets are determined to be in Recovery or Expansion phases, the OMFL ETF is more aggressive. When markets are in Slowdown or Contraction phases, the OMFL ETF is more defensive.