Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Endava: Compelling Growth Story At A Modest Price

Sep. 05, 2023 1:56 AM ETEndava plc (DAVA)
Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
292 Followers

Summary

  • Endava plc has the potential for organic growth of over 20% in the long term due to its focus on digital engineering and transformation services.
  • The company's strong client relationships and vertical mix, particularly in financial services and TMT, position it well for sustained growth.
  • Despite near-term challenges, the stock is trading at a modest P/E multiple compared to peers, making it an attractive investment in the digital transformation services market.
Cheerful young female customer service representative working by colleague at desk in call center

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Although Endava plc's (NYSE:DAVA) growth may face challenges in the coming quarters due to ongoing macroeconomic pressures, I have confidence in the company's ability to achieve organic growth of over 20% in the long term, due to its strong focus on

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
292 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.