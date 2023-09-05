Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Weekly Market Pulse: Wrong Again

Sep. 05, 2023 1:20 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, TLH, EDV, ZROZ, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UUP, USDU, UDN, VO, MDY, IJH, FNX, EZM, RYJ, CSD, CZA, BUL, XJH, IMCB, SCHM, ONEO, EQAL, REGL, PTMC, JHMM, DEUS, XMHQ, FLQM, FTDS, JPME, RNMC, VFMF, VFMV, VFQY, FSMD, SFYX, SMDY, PAMC, SIXL, BKMC, HLGE, QVMM, BBMC, MIDE, VXF, IJK, VOT, RFG, FAD, FNY, IPO, CWS, IMCG, MDYG, IVOG, XMMO, BFOR, FFTY, ETHO, QMOM, JSMD, NUMG, BOSS, HAIL, VFMO, PEXL, BOUT, KOMP, QQQN, BFTR, QQQJ, MID, FRTY, PY, PEY, IJJ, VOE, DIV, DON, FAB, RWK, NVQ, YPS, IMCV, MDYV
Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.21K Followers

Summary

  • The revision to Q2 GDP last week showed that real GDP rose by 2.1% annualized while the GDP deflator (a measure of inflation) rose 2% annualized.
  • Personal consumption rose in July by 0.8%, outstripping the gain in personal income (+0.2%) and well in excess of inflation (+0.2%).
  • We will get a recession at some point but there is nothing currently that points to an imminent contraction.

I made the same mistake again!

DjelicS/E+ via Getty Images

There were some very smart people a year ago saying that you couldn’t kill inflation without a big rise in unemployment. Last October, Larry Summers – former Treasury Secretary and President of Harvard – said we’d need a recession and an

This article was written by

Joseph Calhoun profile picture
Joseph Calhoun
2.21K Followers
Joe has worked in the financial services industry since 1992 in various capacities, including Operations Manager, Compliance Manager, Registered Representative and Portfolio Manager. From 1997 to 2006, when he founded Alhambra Investment Management, Mr. Calhoun was a Director of Investments at Oppenheimer & Co. Mr. Calhoun holds the Series 63 (Uniform Securities Agent State Law) and 65 (Uniform Investment Advisor Law) securities licenses. He has previously taken and passed the Series 7 (General Securities Representative) and Series 9/10 (General Securities Sales Supervisor) securities exams. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine service for 8 years (1983-1990) and was awarded several commendations including the Navy Achievement Medal in 1987. He studied engineering at the University of South Carolina and is a graduate of the U.S. Navy’s Nuclear Propulsion School. He founded Alhambra Investment Management as a registered investment advisory to address the needs of the individual investor. His market commentaries are widely read and published at various online outlets. He has appeared on Larry Kudlow’s program on CNBC and various radio programs. He is also an editor of the website RealClearMarkets.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.