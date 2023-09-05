dima_zel

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) when I wrote about it previously, as I remained very optimistic about the long-term prospect of the business. From my initiation post, the stock was up as high as 90+% at one point before falling in July. At the current share price of $6.34, the stock is still up 50% from my initiated price, and I still see plenty of upside ahead. Based on my current outlook and analysis of RKLB, I recommend a buy rating. I believe the 2Q23 earnings results have showcased several execution successes that should further convince the market that RKLB's earnings trajectory is on track, as per management's initial guidance. The long-term margin profile could also be higher if RKLB is able to reuse its recovered engine at a higher frequency than initially expected.

Review

While the stock has fallen from $8 to $6.34 today, I don't see this as an indication of any fundamental weakness. In fact, I see this share price reaction as an opportunity to load up more on the stock as I continue to be optimistic about the long-term prospects of the business. RKLB successfully launched three Electrons in the most recent quarter (2Q23) and is on track to reach its launch target of fifteen by FY23. Notably, the 2Q23 launch includes the first HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) launch from Launch Complex 2 at RKLB. For starters, according to the HASTE website:

HASTE is a suborbital testbed launch vehicle derived from Rocket Lab's heritage Electron rocket. HASTE provides reliable, high-cadence flight test opportunities needed to advance hypersonic and suborbital system technology development. HASTE employs the same innovative carbon composite structure and 3D printed Rutherford engines as Electron but has a modified third stage for suborbital payload deployment, a larger payload capacity of up to 700 kg / 1540 lbs, and options for tailored fairings to accommodate larger payloads.

In my opinion, the success of this HASTE launch further solidifies the earnings potential of RKLB. Recall that in the 1Q23 earnings call, management mentioned that HASTE has a higher ASP; hence, I see the path for RKLB to grow faster than expected if the adoption of HASTE becomes a larger part of the revenue mix.

And the missions like HASTE that have an element of mission assurance -- extra mission assurance and obviously more complex trajectories typically will demand a higher ASP than a very standard electron orbital mission." 2Q23 call.

In addition to the successful HASTE launch, RKLB also managed to retrieve another Electron booster on July 28th, following its mission to transport seven satellites into orbit as part of a rideshare endeavor. The initial stage of the Electron rocket safely descended using a parachute and was effectively recovered on a retrieval vessel, adhering to the planned recovery procedure. This new booster recovered is consistent with RKLB's observation that rockets retrieved from the water have performed above expectations. This may not seem like much, but I think it says a lot about how far RKLB has come in terms of research and development. These have also given me further hope that RKLB will be able to put its salvaged engine to good use. In fact, executives plan for the first reuse of a salvaged engine to occur in 4Q23. If this works out fine, I believe the long-term margin profile of the business will be much higher than I initially expected.

The first spacecraft built by RKLB for Varda Space Industries has successfully launched into orbit, which is the final piece of data from 2Q23 earnings that lends credence to my optimistic outlook. Various features of the RKLB spacecraft's systems, from its star trackers to its propulsion system to its flight software, are shown here in full working order. As a representation of RKLB's value proposition in its entirety, I think this spacecraft sends a powerful message to the industry and potential customers. RKLB's credibility is bolstered by the fact that the company has a contract with Varda to produce three more spacecraft, two of which are already in production.

Valuation

Author's work

As RKLB has reported the FY22 and 1H23 results, I am updating my model to reflect the changes. My model is based on the expectation that revenue and UFCF will be as consensus expected in FY23 and FY24, while growth rate and UFCF in the following years will follow management's original guidance (refer to my initiation post model). As I mentioned above, the margin profile could be higher if the RKLB initiative to reuse engines worked better than originally expected (reusability hit 60-70% instead of 50%). Nonetheless, it is better to be conservative, and as such, I continue to assume that RKLB should at least trade at the same multiple as the average S&P forward PE multiple (assuming earnings convert to FCF at 100%). Looking at my updated model, my target price of $15.46 still presents a very attractive upside.

Risk and final thoughts

One of RKLB's most important clientele is the government. Any disruption in government operations will hurt their bottom line. The business could be severely harmed if the disruption lasts for a significant amount of time. In conclusion, RKLB has demonstrated impressive execution in its 2Q23 results, reinforcing my optimistic outlook on the company's long-term prospects. The successful launch of three Electrons in 2Q23, including the HASTE launch, bodes well for RKLB's earnings potential, especially considering HASTE's higher ASP. Furthermore, RKLB's ability to recover an Electron booster after a rideshare mission and its plans for engine reusability in 4Q23 are promising developments. The successful launch of the first spacecraft for Varda Space Industries also adds credibility to RKLB's value proposition.