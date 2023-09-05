Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is a producer and distributor of aftermarket non-discretionary car parts and diagnostic equipment. The company's stock has been getting punished for nearly a decade and it might be finally getting to a valuation that warrants taking a look. If the company can fix some of its issues, this could result in some significant upside in the stock but there is likely a lot of work in front of the company before this happens. The company will need to work on its costs, margins and profitability and at least meet analyst estimates in order to offer a good value for investors.

In this context non-discretionary parts refer to parts of the car that absolutely needs to be replaced for it to function properly. In a typical car there are more than 10,000 parts and some of those parts need to be serviced or replaced at certain intervals. There are some parts that might need to be replaced at some point but the car might still operate fine if they are not replaced right away. Then there are parts that simply can't wait such as turbochargers, brake pads and rotors, brake calipers and rotating electric parts. This is where this company operates.

The company works with its overseas partners to manufacture these parts and it works with its domestic retail partners such as AutoZone (AZO), Napa and O'Reilly (ORLY) to distribute them to customers. In addition, the company has been diversifying its business by selling diagnostic and test equipment which started with its acquisition of D&V Electronics (a private company) 2017. The company sells products to both regular people who work on their garages to fix their vehicles as well as professional car mechanics who might buy them in larger numbers in order to get better pricing especially if they are specialized in a specific part of car such as break systems.

One of the challenges faced by this company is its margins. In the last 10 years, the company's revenues climbed over 200% in a steady fashion whereas its net profits only declined during this period. There were a couple brief periods where its profits climbed somewhat but those periods didn't last long and profits continued to trend down. Part of this could be explained by the fact that the company has been making big investments into new production plants, new distribution channels and even some acquisitions but those types of future-oriented would affect the company's cash flow more than its current profits.

Over the years, as the company's revenues kept climbing, its gross profits kept going in the opposite direction. In the last decade the company's revenues tripled while its gross profits took a 50% haircut during the same period. This is not something investors like to see in a company. This could indicate that the company is giving bigger and bigger discounts to its customers in order to attract their business or that its production and distribution costs are rising but it is unable to pass those rising costs to customers in fears of losing them.

The company's cash flows have been all over the place in the last decade, more often being in the negative than the positive. The company clearly needs to do a better job of controlling its costs so that its cash flow numbers reflect the improvements in its revenues in a better way.

The average age of cars in operation in America is increasing each year and it is currently around 12.2 years. This is likely to increase further in the next few years due to low affordability of cars because of a combination of higher car prices overall and high interest rates both of which are driven by higher inflation. As people delay replacing their cars and the average age of cars keep rising, there will be more need to replace parts in order to keep cars operating. This can definitely drive higher revenues for Motorcar Parts of America but the big question is whether it can also drive higher margins, higher profitability and stronger cash flows.

The company seems to realize that there is a shift towards electric vehicles as these vehicles are claiming a higher market share each year, driven by companies like Tesla (TSLA). One problem with parts companies like MPAA is that electric cars have far fewer parts as compared to traditional combustion engine vehicles. For example while there are close to 2,000 parts in a gasoline car engine, there are less than 20 in an electric car's engine. If electric cars become more mainstream, MPAA can lose a lot of business. This is why the company launched new line of products specifically for electric vehicle market with products like Electric Motor & Inverter Performance Testing Machine, Battery Testing Kits and Direct Current Emulators as well as other diagnostic tools. These should help the company capture some market share.

The company's established products come with higher margins because production and supply chains are already established for these products and volumes are already high enough to boost margins. Newer product lines are more problematic for the company because it has to establish new supply chains, new production facilities, new distribution channels and create enough volume to reach good margins which can take time. The company is likely to use some of its existing network for supply chains, distribution and marketing but some work will need to be created from scratch such as production of new diagnostic tools especially those that are more computerized and sophisticated. This can also explain why the company's margins have been struggling lately.

Analysts expect the company to earn $0.92 next year and $1.22 per share in 2025. If the company can meet or beat these numbers, it appears very cheap with a forward P/E in mid-single digits but caution is warranted for this company because it has a history of missing estimates and reducing guidance in the last few years, so we can't say for sure that they will meet these estimates.

It looks like the company has no problem growing its revenues but it seems to have a problem in sustaining healthy margins. Investors have been selling off this stock and punishing it for the last 6-7 years and its valuation looks compelling but only if the company can improve its margins, control its costs and stabilize its profitability situation so that we can have a better visibility as to where the company is headed. For now, it's probably closer to a "Hold" than a "Buy" for most investors.