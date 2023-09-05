Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lithia Motors: Unveiling Its Strategy For Dominating The Automotive Industry

Summary

  • Lithia Motors' revenue has grown at a CAGR of 23% during the last decade, as commercial development and US expansion have driven value.
  • The automotive industry is highly fragmented, providing opportunities for LAD to acquire further market share as part of its highly successful M&A strategy.
  • Margins look to be declining slightly following industry disruption post-pandemic. We still believe the outlook in the long term is positive, with growth poised to continue.
  • LAD is performing well relative to its peers while trading at a deep discount. It is also trading at a discount to its historical average, despite financial improvement.
  • In conjunction with an NTM FCF yield of 14.5%, we consider LAD a buy.
Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • LAD operates an attractive business model, with a rapid expansion and modernization of its services to remain at the forefront of consumers' key value factors, such as convenience.
  • Management considers M&A a cornerstone

This article was written by

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Skagit profile picture
Skagit
Today, 2:51 AM
Premium
Comments (3.18K)
LAD is surely an interesting business. Like many industries, there are well-worn theories, such as grocers don't make any money because of low margins. Auto dealers, supposedly, don't make money on cars, it all comes from the service department. I cannot disprove that, but with an increasing component of cars being EV or hybrid, this seems to suggest less service revenue as there are just fewer parts requiring maintenance.

It would seem that eventually, dealers would need to make more money on vehicle sales - old and new - and less reliance on service. Any thoughts?
