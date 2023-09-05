Kevin Frayer

Summary

Following my coverage on Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that Kering is one of the elite in the world of luxury goods and that the valuation was cheap previously. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I reiterate my buy rating for Kering, as I expect positive results from the management restructure and focus on accelerating Gucci’s growth.

Investment thesis

Kering's management shakeup in 2Q23 earnings was the most interesting development, in my opinion. If one were to read the earnings transcript, it would be clear that investors are particularly interested in it. It makes me happy to know that the company's leadership is committed to speeding up the growth of the Gucci brand through practical and effective means. In 1H23, the brand grew by 1% in constant currency, which was relatively stable when compared to 1Q23. Some investors might be expecting more, but I think 1% growth is better than a negative one, and I believe It's important to keep an eye on the potential for accelerated growth, especially since the new management team is intent on further enhancing the brand and promoting new aesthetics under the leadership of new creative designer Sabato De Sarno (here is a link to his bio). The announced brand initiatives are also proceeding as planned. For instance, in September, Sabato De Sarno will unveil his first catwalk collection alongside a brand-new advertising campaign, and 1Q24 is when management has confirmed the new product will hit stores.

The interim CEO has made it clear that he wants to get Gucci's top-line momentum back on track, so I believe the company is clearly ready for growth at this point. Management has also restated its goals for the brand, which include generating €15 billion in revenue and maintaining an operational margin of 41%. It is worth noting that Gucci has a €10 billion revenue run rate and an operating margin of 35.3% for 1H23. If we assume Gucci hits this target over 10 years, this still implies an impressive earnings CAGR of 8.5% over 10 years. Nonetheless, management also conveyed their intention to prioritize reinvesting in the brand in the short term. Hence, they guided that 1H23 Gucci's margin will be a good proxy for the rest of the year. In addition, they declared their full backing for any future initiatives put forth by the new design team. Given these factors, I would advise investors to lower their expectations for margin expansion in the near future while raising their optimism about the possibility of future earnings growth.

Valuation

Own calculation

I believe the fair value for Kering based on my model is EUR 657. My model assumptions are that growth will be slow in 2023 as it takes time for the design team to come up with initiatives to reignite the Gucci brand. Growth would then accelerate in the years ahead as the business reaps the rewards of the new initiatives rolled out. I used 8% as a benchmark as it is slightly higher than the CAGR that Kering grew at between 2012 and 2019, and I believe Gucci growth will drive faster overall business growth given it is a large part of the revenue mix. In terms of margin, FY23 is going to be a down year given the reinvestments, but margin should expand in FY24/25 as the Gucci brand's margin expand.

That said, in my opinion, for Kering stock to go up, Gucci’s growth must reaccelerate to its peers’ level. The 2Q23 results were certainly not great when I compare them against other industry heavyweights like Hermes International and LVMH, both of which grew in the double digits in the latest quarter. Kering has continuously traded below peers due to slower growth and struggles with the Gucci brand. However, with the new design and management team in place to explicitly drive growth, I see potential for the stock valuation to re-rate upwards, closing the gap vs. peers.

Bloomberg

Risk

History repeating itself is the risk for Kering as the new management team continues to see failure in reigniting Gucci’s growth. As I stated above, the catalyst for growth is Gucci’s growth. With all the expectations for growth acceleration, if management fails to deliver, investors are likely to "give up" on the stock in the near term, thereby pressuring the stock price. This is especially true when big players are growing at a faster pace.

Conclusion

I maintain a positive outlook, reiterating my buy recommendation. The significant development of a management overhaul in 2Q23 is a promising sign for the company's future, particularly its focus on revitalizing Gucci's growth. Kering's commitment to accelerating Gucci's growth is evident in their strategies, such as the introduction of new creative designer Sabato De Sarno and planned brand initiatives. While the 1% growth in 1H23 may appear modest, it signifies stability and sets the stage for potential accelerated growth under the new leadership. However, it's essential to acknowledge the short-term focus on reinvestment in the brand, which I recommend investors to adopt a cautious approach to margin expansion expectations in the immediate future.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.