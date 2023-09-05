ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

In the rapidly evolving world of renewable energy, Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was once one of the fastest growing opportunities. The stock price from 2017 to 2022 was nothing short of breathtaking, increasing by over 48,000%. But 2023 has cast a shadow on this outstanding performance. Let’s explore what's happening behind the scenes.

Historical Performance

Enphase Energy's meteoric rise was one of the biggest in recent memory. But since its peak in 2022, the stock has fallen 62%. Year to date, the stock is down 51% making it the worst performer in the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

At a price of $128 with 137 million shares outstanding the company has a market cap of $17.5 billion. With $1.8 billion in cash and investments, countered by $1.2 billion long-term debt, the enterprise value is approximately $16.9 billion. This positions Enphase stock at:

- 6.25 times its TTM revenue- 31 times its TTM net income- 20 times its TTM free cash flow

On a historical basis, these figures shouldn't seem intimidating. This is a company that has spent much of the last three years trading above 100 times earnings. However, investing based on the historical rating would be a mistake since we are now in a completely different macro environment.

Data by YCharts

Growth Metrics

Over the past four years, the company’s average revenue growth was an impressive 67%. And from 2017 to 2023, the company swelled its revenue from a mere $286 million to a whopping $2.8 billion, marking 879% growth.

2018: 11%

2019: 98%

2020: 24%

2021: 79%

2022: 69%

This growth isn't solely confined to the U.S. A dive into the revenue distribution reveals that roughly one third of revenue comes from outside the United States:

- United States: $1.9 billion (67% of total revenue)- International: $936 million (33% of total revenue)

In fact, much of the growth from H1 2022 to H1 2023 took place overseas with international revenues growing by a staggering 205%.

Operational Insight

With an emphasis on innovation and sustainability, Enphase Energy has made significant strides in the energy sector. For example, the company has:

- Shipped around 68 million microinverters worldwide.- Deployed over 3.5 million Enphase-based systems across 145 countries.

Their product lineup, spanning from microinverters to battery storage systems and EV charging stations, caters to a diverse array of residential and commercial solar needs.

Challenges Ahead

Despite its many achievements, Enphase has encountered challenges. Higher interest rates have led to two consecutive quarters of slow growth. Because many consumers rely on financing to purchase solar products, rising interest rates have significantly suppressed demand. This was highlighted in Enphase's Q1 conference call, where the term 'interest rates' was mentioned 13 times.

But while higher interest rates and the consequent dent in consumer financing for solar products play a part, there’s more to the story.

A white paper released by Tesla claims that its solar inverters are cheaper and more effective than Enphase's. This development has put Enphase in a challenging position, with reports indicating that the company has started discounting its products to compete. This excerpt from the paper focusses on the cost savings that can be achieved by switching to Tesla's product:

To answer this question, an LCOE analysis was performed to compare two 8 kW solar systems4. In the base-case scenario, our analysis found that the Tesla system had a 6% lower LCOE for the most common SES5. We also found that, for 93% of sites in the sample, Tesla had a lower LCOE. The difference in LCOE is driven entirely by higher inverter equipment costs. Further, the gap between LCOEs for SES 8 roofs expands to approximately 15% after factoring in the potential failures of optimizers during the service life6. These findings prove that over the system’s lifetime, the Tesla Solar Inverter will provide energy at a better value for most customers. Source.

Competition from a well-capitalised peer is bad enough. But in this case it's made worse by Tesla's proficiency in batteries. This potentially allows Tesla to own the whole 'ecosystem' and puts more pressure on Enphase's ability to grow.

For the customer, Tesla Solar Inverter completes their Tesla ecosystem. System owners use a single app to monitor and manage their entire home energy system. Instead of sorting through multiple apps to make sure all devices are working properly, the Tesla app displays all Tesla products, including solar, Tesla vehicles, and charging. Source.

Meanwhile, analysis from Barclays has gone further, revealing that Tesla is indeed encroaching on Enphase's market share:

We think the value proposition for a TSLA system is more enticing in a solar + storage market (vs. a solar-only market), and initial datapoints from CA data indicate that TSLA has taken share, primarily in Tiers 1 and 2. It started in April and the momentum has accelerated into May. It appears that SEDG initially gained market share in January and February but then lost market share as ENPH ramped up in March and April, even in the Tier 1 and 2 markets, while TSLA’s share also started to climb. In May, TSLA’s market share materially increased, mostly at the expense of ENPH (and RUN on the installer side). Source.

The Road Ahead

The cyclical nature of the solar sector, combined with the sustained damage from high interest rates, makes Enphase a precarious bet. The Enphase CEO was quick to point out that demand would unleash if interest rates go back to normal. A key question, therefore, is what does Badri Kothandaraman consider normal. Although we are unlikely to head back to the zero interest rate policy of the past, there is mounting evidence of taming inflation and potential rate cuts on the cards for 2024.

Analysts project an annual growth between 14% to 27% for the coming three years, with revenues potentially touching $4.2 billion by 2025. With increasing scale, Enphase's profitability margins have also seen an uptick, primarily due to the efficient allocation of fixed costs and controlled growth of operating expenses.

If we take the midpoint of those estimates, Enphase would hit $3.97 billion of revenue by 2025 and a 22% net income margin suggests net income by 2025 would be $870 million. A 30 times multiple on that figure would put the valuation at $26.1 billion, implying 50% upside from today's level.

Author's workings

That's a good return but there isn't a huge amount of margin of safety. For example, drop revenue growth to 15% and the multiple to 22x and the upside shrinks to just 2%. In other words, Enphase only needs to slightly underperform and its stock is likely to go nowhere. There's a bit of a problem in this high interest rate environment.

Author's workings

Conclusion

Enphase Energy represents a tricky case for investors. The company operates in a growing industry with a clear societal trend toward sustainable energy. It has a strong track record of financial performance and global expansion and over ten years the stock is likely to be higher than it is now. However, the business faces significant headwinds in the form of rising interest rates and fierce competition, most notably from Tesla.

Investors willing to bet on the cyclical nature of the solar industry and the company's ability to bounce back may find the current valuation reasonable. But the combination of higher interest rates and strong competition suggests the stock has not yet hit a bottom.