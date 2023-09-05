Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Brink's Company: Dividend Increases, Innovation, And M&A Imply Undervaluation

Sep. 05, 2023 3:10 AM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)
Malak Investment Ideas
266 Followers

Summary

  • The Brink's Company delivers beneficial guidance for 2023, including lower net leverage and growing FCF.
  • Investments in infrastructure, innovations, and acquisitions could enhance FCF margins.
  • Communication efforts on dividend distribution and stock repurchase programs may accelerate demand for BCO stock.
Close up of a woman counting money

Riska

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) recently delivered beneficial guidance for 2023, including lower net leverage and growing FCF. I believe that further investments in infrastructure, innovations related to CompleteTM and CompuSafe services, and new acquisitions at beneficial valuations like that of NoteMachine could enhance

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

