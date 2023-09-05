Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Monetary Policy Remains Sufficiently Tight

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.74K Followers

Summary

  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI) increased 0.2 percent in July.
  • Averaging over the past five months, the PCEPI has grown at 2.16 percent annually. For three months and one month, the figures are 2.0 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.
  • Some members of the Federal Open Market Committee, which is responsible for setting the Fed’s interest rate target, want to hike rates further.

finance series

bernie_photo/iStock via Getty Images

By Alexander William Salter

Slowly but persistently, inflation is falling. The Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI) increased 0.2 percent in July.

Over the past year, prices are up 3.3

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.74K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.