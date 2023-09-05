Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase: Growing Pains Persist, Spotting One Key Price Level, Shares Undervalued

Sep. 05, 2023 3:22 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)1 Comment
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Summary

  • The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is down 20% in 2023, while the S&P 500 is up, highlighting a tough year for solar stocks.
  • Enphase Energy, a major weight in TAN, has seen its stock price cut in half.
  • Despite the challenges, there may be value in Enphase Energy, but attention to momentum and price action is crucial for risk management.
  • With a share buyback plan in place and the stock near technical support, I highlight some hope for the bulls while acknowledging the risks.

Two engineers installing solar panels on roof.

It has been a dreadful 2023 for solar-related and clean energy stocks. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is down 20% total return on the year while the S&P 500 is up by almost that same amount. One of

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

P
PH13
Today, 3:58 AM
Premium
Comments (74)
Good analysis. There still is a lot of potential in this stock, but the technicals are not clear in terms on where it would land. Would rather buy back in a bit late rather than catch the falling knife some more.
