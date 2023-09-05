kynny

Dragonfly Energy Holdings (NASDAQ:DFLI) manufactures lithium-ion batteries. DFLI recently posted poor Q2 FY23 results. I expect the company might continue to underperform in 2023. I will analyze its technical chart and Q2 FY23 results in this report. I think there is currently no value in the company. Hence, I assign a hold rating on DFLI stock.

Financial Analysis

DFLI recently announced its Q2 FY23 results. The net sales for Q2 FY23 were $19.2 million, a decline of 10.8% compared to Q2 FY22. The rising interest rates affected demand for their products, reducing their direct-to-consumer sales and was the major cause of the decline in sales. In Q2 FY23, its direct-to-consumer sales declined by $4.4 million compared to Q2 FY22. The gross profit margin for Q2 FY23 was 21.2%, which was 32.5% in Q2 FY22. An unfavorable revenue mix and higher material costs were the major reasons behind the significant decline in the gross margin.

Despite lower sales, their operating expenses increased. In Q2 FY23, the operating expenses were $12.4 million, a rise of 65.2% compared to Q2 FY22. The management attributed this rise to higher marketing personnel and insurance costs. Higher expenses and low gross profit resulted in increased net loss. The net loss in Q2 FY23 was $11.7 million compared to the net loss of $1.4 million in Q2 FY22. The numbers clearly show that the company struggled in this quarter and I think the result was quite poor. Talking about the second half of FY23, the underperformance might continue. I am saying this because the RV industry is struggling in 2023, and RV sales are expected to continue to fall in 2023. So this will affect the company’s sales in the upcoming quarters. The management has also reduced its FY23 guidance to $80 million from $115 million. So, the significant decline in the guidance suggests that the company also expects weakness in the second half of FY23. Although the RV industry is expected to recover and grow strongly in the coming years, it might face weakness in the short term. So the company’s number in the upcoming quarters might not be strong. Hence, it is best to avoid investing in the company in 2023 because its share price might be adversely affected due to poor expectations.

Technical Analysis

DFLI is trading at the $1.75 level. Based on the technicals, DFLI is one of the few stocks that I prefer, and I also advise everyone to avoid it at all costs. Because this stock behaves like some terrible crypto coin, and the price action here is horrible. At one point, the stock made a high of $28.75, but now it is trading at $1.75, and this didn’t take several years to happen; it happened in just eight months. It shows how volatile this stock is. Talking about the current situation, I see no sign of recovery or reversal from the current level. I think the stock still hasn’t formed a bottom yet, and looking at the price action, I see the stock reaching $1.5 in the coming times, which gives a downside of 15% from the current level. But there is a chance that the stock might take support from the $1.5 level and reverse from that level because when the stock was continuously falling, it took support from $1.5. So, there is a chance that we might see a double bottom pattern from that level. Hence, I assign a hold rating on DFLI for now. But if the stock breaks the $1.5 level, I would advise investors to get out of the stock. As we have seen, how volatile the stock is, and if the stock gives a breakdown below $1.5, it might fall further.

Should One Invest In DFLI?

The shareholding pattern of DFLI is quite concerning. I believe institutions should own at least 60% of the shares in a company because, generally, in companies where institution holding is less, we see more volatility in the share price fluctuations, and fluctuation in DFLI's shares is quite high. So, apart from poor results and a bearish technical chart, the shareholding pattern of DFLI is quite risky. In addition, if we look at its valuation. DFLI has a Price / Book ratio of 3.18x, which is quite high. So, in terms of valuation, I don't see any value in the company. Hence, after looking at the poor results, weakness in the RV market, poor technical chart, and high valuation, I don't think it is worth investing in it. But for those who are already invested in it, I would suggest keeping a stop loss below $1.5.

Risk

By placing pre-orders for components ahead of anticipated demand, the company aims to maintain an approximate nine-month supply of LFP cells and a six-month supply of all other essential components. However, trends and circumstances beyond their control impact their business and customer product demand. As a result, there is inherent unpredictability in their capacity to forecast their manufacturing requirements. The individual supplier, the conditions of the contract, and the demand for each component at a given time are just a few examples of the variables that might affect lead times for materials and components that their suppliers order. The delivery of the batteries to the consumers could be delayed if they don't place timely orders for enough product components, which would be bad for business.

They typically base important decisions about their production level and timing, procurement, facility requirements, personnel needs, and other resource requirements for meeting their delivery deadlines on their estimate of demand, past interactions with such customers, the state of the economy, and other pertinent factors. They may have surplus inventory, which could lead to unproductive sales or write-offs if client demand decreases considerably. Short-term expediting of additional material to make up for any shortages could result in higher prices and a delay in fulfilling orders, diminishing profitability and harming their reputation. In either scenario, their operational performance would change over time.

Bottom Line

I don’t see any value in this stock for now. Their performance was poor in Q2 FY23, and I believe they will struggle in the coming quarters due to weakness in the RV market. So, I don’t think it would be wise to bet on it in times of weakness. In addition, the price action of the stock is horrible. Hence, I assign a hold rating on DFLI.