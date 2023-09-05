Cindy Ord

Overview

My recommendation for Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is a buy rating as I believe the current setup for the business is very positive. The business is poised for positivity, with a strong likelihood of robust utilization due to the rebound in demand, which coupled with the supply situation, should contribute to EBITDA growth in FY24.

Business

HTZ is a well-known brand that offers renting and leasing cars from its corporate and franchise locations. One would typically see the brand's services in airports where they have airport counters and also when making reservations at various online travel agency sites. As of 2022, Hertz is the second-largest rental car company in the world and has a revenue of $9 billion. The business went through a very tough period during COVID, which led to its restructuring and relisting in FY21.

Recent results & updates

In 2Q23, HTZ posted $2.44 billion in revenue, marking a 4% year-over-year growth. This increase resulted from a 12% surge in transaction days and a 7% decrease in revenue per transaction day [RPD]. Additionally, it's important to highlight that fleet utilization climbed from 79% to 82%, and the average fleet size grew by 9% annually and 11% sequentially, reaching 560,000 vehicles in 2Q23. These factors collectively indicate a sustained and robust underlying demand. In terms of EBITDA, a pivotal metric of interest to investors, HTZ reported $347 million for 2Q23, just slightly below the consensus estimate of $351 million. Although EBITDA fell short of expectations, management expressed confidence in their ability to boost EBITDA in 2024. This is highly encouraging when compared to the prevailing consensus, which anticipates negative growth in FY24 compared to FY23. The consensus estimate currently stands at $1.226 billion in EBITDA for FY24, down from $1.297 billion in FY23. Given the current operating metrics and the supply/demand outlook, it's not unreasonable to consider the possibility of HTZ exceeding expectations in FY24.

The ongoing recovery in international inbound travel, international RAC, and corporate travel, which still lags at 60% below 2019 levels, will provide substantial support to the top line in 2024. Regarding the supply/demand forecast, I anticipate that supply will remain somewhat limited, particularly since OEM projections for 2024 indicate minimal fleet growth.

When you look at analyses of 2024 in terms of OEM production, it's marked to be only about 2% higher than 2023. So, yes, cars will be freer, if you will, than where they were in the depth of COVID, but not nearly back to where pre-pandemic levels are. from: 2Q2023 earnings call

Importantly, the industry remains rational, which means we are not going to see another round of pricing wars. Instead, everybody is now in an implicit "agreement" to drive profits together. This gives confidence that the EBITDA margin is sustainable in the near term.

But I think overall, very strong demand of which we're going to find other channels to feed it even more and continued strength in price, again, in a very stable rate environment relative to what we otherwise might have seen or cynically thought would come, again, with a slightly looser availability of cars and so forth. From: 2Q2023 earnings call

Management is still dedicated to cutting down on per-transaction DOE costs and overall corporate overhead, which is saving an estimated $30 million on an annual basis. In my opinion, the revitalization of Dollar Brand will be a another factor that drives up EBITDA, as it will bring in new revenue for the company. The results so far have been promising, with HTZ reporting a 15% increase in revenue per visit and a 14% increase in website conversions in the second quarter alone.

All in all, I think the current setup is very encouraging for HTZ, where utilization should remain healthy given the recovery in demand and support from the supply/demand situation. All of these should drive EBITDA growth, just as management expects, which will help reduce balance sheet risk. Based on the latest presentation, HTZ has a net corporate leverage of 1.7x, and most of the debt is going to mature more than 2 years later, giving HTZ ample time to raise enough cash or refinance the debt. The improved EBITDA outlook not only reduces balance sheet risk, but it also increases my confidence that management will continue its share buyback program.

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

The straightforward way to value HTZ is to evaluate whether HTZ can grow in FY24 as management expected or as consensus expected (negative growth). Based on my assessment of HTZ results and execution so far, I believe it would be able to achieve growth. How much growth is the question, as management did not explicitly guide for it? In my model, I assumed 5% EBITDA growth (driven by 3.8% FY24 consensus revenue growth and some margin expansion).

According to my model, HTZ is valued at $19.50 by FY24, representing a 14% increase. I used an EV/forward EBITDA multiple as it is easier to compare to peers like Avis Budget Group (CAR). HTZ currently trades at 6.5x forward EBITDA, which I expect to sustain at this level as I am positive about the EBITDA growth outlook. While I think this deserves a premium vs. CAR, I acknowledge that HTZ's recent operating history (going into restructuring) might have an overhang on the business in terms of sentiment (investors that saw their capital go down the drain are unlikely to revisit the stock). The risk with HTZ is that it will go back into restructuring if the car rental industry flips back into a negative mode. This could be driven by several reasons, including another COVID-like situation or a sudden surge in the supply of cars that was outside of expectation.

Summary

I recommend a buy rating for HTZ based on several positive factors. Despite slightly lower-than-expected EBITDA in 2Q23, management's confidence in EBITDA growth for FY24 is promising. This is especially encouraging when contrasted with consensus estimates projecting negative growth in FY24 compared to FY23. Key drivers of optimism include the ongoing recovery in international travel and corporate demand. The supply/demand dynamics also indicate limited fleet expansion which is healthy for pricing, and the industry's rationality suggests stability and profitability. Management's commitment to cost reduction and the revitalization of the Dollar Brand further supports EBITDA growth prospects.