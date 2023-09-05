Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Barrick Gold: You Can't Win If You Have No Patience

Sep. 05, 2023 8:30 AM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (ABX:CA), GOLD3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Barrick Gold Corporation stock fell back toward its March 2023 pessimistic lows as investors fled.
  • The company's Q2 earnings release highlighted production challenges as it also dealt with higher costs.
  • However, Q3 comps should improve further as GOLD laps its most challenging quarter in 2022.
  • Underlying gold futures are holding up robustly, providing a more robust tailwind for GOLD to outperform in the second half.
  • I make the case why investing in GOLD needs patience, even though the worst is likely over. Buy while the market remains highly pessimistic and ride through the volatility.
Open Pit Panorama Erzberg, Styria - Aerial view

DieterMeyrl

I had anticipated that the selling pressure in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) could abate soon. However, sellers have had other ideas. Accordingly, GOLD significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) since my previous

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Ultimate Growth Investing, led by founder JR Wang of JR Research, helps investors better understand a range of investment sectors with a focus on technology. JR specializes in growth investments, utilizing a price action-based approach backed by actionable fundamental analysis.

Seeking Alpha features JR Research as one of its Top Analysts to Follow for the Technology, Software, and the Internet category, as well as for the Growth and GARP categories.

JR Research was featured as one of Seeking Alpha's leading contributors in 2022

About JR: He was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation and led company-wide, award-winning wealth management teams consistently ranked among the best in the company. He graduated with an Economics Degree from Asia's top-ranked National University of Singapore (NUS). NUS is also ranked among the top ten universities globally. I currently hold the rank of Major as a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces.

Comments (3)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (6.15K)
I have always liked GOLD (Barrick Gold), and I owned it in size but gave up on it when it never seemed to gain traction. I guess I'm a good example of one who didn't have enough patience to remain bullish on GOLD. What I have learned about investing in mining stocks, whether the companies mine gold, copper, silver, uranium or steel, is that financial metrics frequently appear cheap but, other than pops in price from time to time, they never make a solid protracted run up in price. It appears that the execution risks and geopolitical risks inherent in investing in mining stocks abound and suppress the ability of these stocks to produce reliable results over time.
V
Value_1
Today, 9:20 AM
Premium
Comments (27)
@ndardick same fate with mining stocks, that's why i share your view about them.

Still holding a very small portion of GOLD in my portfolio tough.
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Today, 9:40 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (6.66K)
@ndardick They are linked to the underlying, but recently cost crept up, as it introduced some unforseen volatility in their performance, which I believe the market tried to price in.
