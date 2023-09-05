MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

While European stocks are cheap compared to the US, the 12x trailing PE ratio reflects unsustainably high profit margins, which are now 50% above their two-decade average. Profit margin mean reversion is highly likely, suggesting continued weak long-term returns for the FEZ, whose dividend yield is no longer attractive relative to government bonds.

The FEZ ETF

The SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the EURO STOXX 50 Index. In terms of sector exposure, consumer discretionary dominates with a 20% weighting, driven largely by French high-end retailers, while Financials come in second with a 19% weighting. Information Technology has a 15% weighting, thanks to the Dutch semiconductor supplier ASML Holdings, which is the largest single stock in the ETF at 8%. The ETF charges an expense fee of 0.29% which eats into the dividend yield. While the underlying STOXX 50 Index has a dividend yield, resulting in a trailing yield of just 3.2%.

The price action of the FEZ is not looking good at all following its failure to overcome its 2021 highs. The recent weakness has been in part driven by the renewed weakness in the euro. However, even in local currency terms the STOXX 50 index has been unable to take out its 2021 highs. The long-term trend channel for the FEZ remains in place and returns are likely to be capped by the dividend yield.

FEZ ETF Vs STOXX 50 Index (Bloomberg)

Low PE Ratio Belies True Market Valuation

At 12x the trailing PE ratio on the STOXX 50 Index seems cheap. It compares to a median figure over the past 20 years of almost 15x. However, the PE ratio is a very poor valuation metric in that it has a poor correlation with subsequent long-term returns. The reason being that profit margins have a strong tendency to mean revert. This 12x PE ratio reflects average profit margins that are now at a record 10%, 50% above their 20-year median. After struggling with inferior margins relative to the rest of the world over the past decade, the STOXX 50 profit margin is now higher than that of the MSCI World.

STOXX 50 PE Ratio, PS Ratio, And Profit Margin (Bloomberg)

Many writers on this platform have made the bullish case for the FEZ in part based on its relatively low PE ratio, and so it is worth reminding readers that the PE ratio was similarly low at the market peak in 2007, before the ETF lost over 60% of its value. If we strip out the impact of profit margins and focus on the price-to-sales ratio, the STOXX 50 is by no means cheap. Even after the recent surge in sales per share, the PS ratio is still above the 2007 peak and on a par with the pre-Covid peak. As sales per share are actually below their 2007 peak, the current PS ratio has been consistent with negative 5-year annual subsequent returns based on data going back to 2002.

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

The rise in profit margins over the past two years has been driven in large part by the fact that interest, tax, depreciation and amortization expenses have remained low despite surging sales rather than any improvement in gross margins, highlighting the unsustainable nature of the profit rise. With interest rates rising and governments across Europe heavily indebted we should expect non-operating costs to rise over the coming years. Another supportive factor has been the easing of natural gas import prices, which have fallen back to pre-Russian invasion levels, having a huge positive impact on profit margins. However, the structural reliance on Russian energy remains and will keep the continent at risk of further debilitating price increases.

Inferior To Bonds From A Risk-Reward Perspective

Declining margins will make it difficult for companies to raise dividends after increasing them to a record share of sales. With a dividend yield of just 3.2% on the FEZ and a track record of weak long-term sales growth, the risk-reward outlook relative to cash and bonds seems particularly weak. German 10-year bond yields have risen almost 300bps over the past two years to 2.6%. This has left the dividend yield on the FEZ just 50bps above the yield on 10-year German bunds, which is a wholly inadequate premium considering the higher volatility in stocks and the risk of large declines in the event of a financial crisis.