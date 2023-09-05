SoFi Technologies: A Bank Without The Profits

PM Images

Thesis

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a full fledged bank with a bank charter. We believe that the company should be valued as such. SoFi is one of the few unprofitable banks (3.4% of all US banks are unprofitable) yet enjoys a rich valuation. Given their continued unprofitability and slowing net revenue growth rate we wouldn't look to add until shares trade at a lower valuation.

The Positives

We wanted to start this writeup by focusing on the positives for the company, of which there are many. Despite our stance on valuation we do think that SoFi is a high quality business with a good strategy and a solid management team. Our issue with investing in SoFi at current prices has more to do with the economic realities of the banking industry and how companies within the industry eventually get valued by the market than criticisms of the business itself.

Member growth is potentially the most important metric for SoFi, as each member they add now will lead to incrementally more revenue as they expand their scope of services. During Q2 total members increased at a healthy pace of 44% year over year, showing that SoFi is able to attract new members despite what many would consider to be a difficult macro environment.

Members (Sofi Q2 Earnings Presentation)

SoFi has been growing their financial services products at a faster rate than their lending products. This is a welcome sight for investors because it shows that SoFi is able to effectively monetize their userbase beyond loans, and that members may end up using multiple financial services products per loan that they have with the company. Seeing as financial services products are generally lower risk than lending activities, SoFi further de-risks their business by continuing to grow revenue in financial services.

Lending and Financial Services Products (Sofi Q2 Earnings Presentation)

The below slide is perhaps the most important for justifying SoFi trading at a premium to their banking peers. Their ratio of financial services to lending products is growing, demonstrating a flywheel effect and increasing the lifetime value of their member base. If this member lifetime value is able to continue to grow it will justify SoFi's high marketing spend and further diversify their business away from lending.

Financial Services Productivity Loop (Sofi Q2 Earnings Presentation)

Despite all of the positive developments within the company, we don't believe investors are being adequately compensated for the risks at this valuation.

A Valuation Comparison

For the purposes of this comparison we will be looking at SoFi vs JPMorgan (JPM). The rationale behind this is that JPMorgan represents the highest level of quality and scale within the banking sector. They also run a diversified business (much like SoFi). Investors need to receive incrementally more upside potential to justify moving down in size regarding the banking sector. This is consistent with the idea that banking is a scale game revolving around controlling costs and reducing risk. It would be difficult to justify an investment in SoFi if an investment into JPMorgan looked more attractive on a fundamental basis.

Starting out with let's address the point that bullish investors make regarding size comparisons within industries. Some investors may see market cap comparison such as this and point out that there is a huge market for SoFi to grow into and that they only need to take a small bite out of their competition in order to grow into their valuation. While this is true for some industries, the economics of the banking sector make this more challenging. The other side of the equation is that better capitalized peers can use their cost and scale advantages to stifle the growth of smaller competitors before they gain momentum. Which of these scenarios ends up playing out remains to be seen.

Data by YCharts

For a long time SoFi's valuation could be justified by their high level of net revenue growth. This growth is beginning to slow on a year-over-year basis, and as of now isn't much higher than JPMorgan (despite JPMorgan being much larger and more profitable).

Data by YCharts

SoFi is currently unprofitable, while JPMorgan is highly profitable and trades at a forward PE of only 9.24. SoFi is also trading at a much higher price to tangible book multiple than JPMorgan. On the point of book value, there is merit to SoFi trading at a premium on this metric thanks to Galileo as well as their involvement in non-banking categories such as investing. How wide of a premium is up for debate.

Data by YCharts

JPMorgan has net margins of 33.92%. Compare this with SoFi's net margins of -9.55%.

Ultimately SoFi's lack of scale and exposure to personal loans makes their unprofitability even more of a risk for investors. It doesn't appear that investors are getting enough compensation at this valuation to justify investing in SoFi.

We would view SoFi as being a much more attractive investment once they achieve GAAP profitability. The forward PE ratio is based upon analyst estimates for EPS over the next twelve months. According to Seeking Alpha, analysts estimate SoFi will lose $0.20 per share over the next twelve months, remaining unprofitable.

Seeking Alpha

A forward PE premium of 2x the banking sector seems appropriate given SoFi's growth potential as well as their lack of legacy banking infrastructure such as physical branches. The forward PE of money center banks was 8.96 and regional banks was 9.48 as of January 2023. After they achieve GAAP profitability we could justify SoFi trading at a forward PE of around 19 (2 x 9.48) and view that as being a fair valuation given their current fundamentals.

Price Action

SoFi has had a blistering rally in 2023 but is still trading well below their all time highs. Some potential catalysts for the stock price are GAAP profitability and positive economic data regarding the health of the consumer. Both of these events would serve to de-risk the company and could cause investors who were previously on the fence to purchase shares.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Risks

A risk to the bullish case for SoFi is the potential for the company to experience a material slowdown in revenue growth. This would likely lead to a much lower multiple being granted to the stock and the company would trade more in-line with regional banks. Another risk to the bull case is if economic struggles financially pressure their member base and SoFi takes losses in personal loans or is unable to further engage the flywheel within their business.

A risk to the bearish case for SoFi is the potential for the company to continue acquiring new members while also increasing the lifetime value of their member base. This could lead to a rapid improvement in profitability and further de-risk the stock. Another risk to the bearish thesis is if student loan repayments start again and SoFi avoids taking major losses on student loans from people failing to pay. Lastly, a risk to the bearish thesis is if SoFi begins to originate less personal loans and focuses more on "high quality" loan types such as mortgage and auto.

We view the risk/reward as being unfavorable but believe that SoFi is a quality business that has the potential to materially outperform expectations. For this reason we are currently neutral on the company and would look to turn bullish at a more favorable valuation.

Key Takeaway

We like SoFi as a company but can't justify buying shares at current prices. Conservative investors can wait for SoFi to become GAAP profitable and trade at a forward PE of 19 or lower before taking a position.