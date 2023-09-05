Octavio Jones

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is one of the strongest players in the apparel industry and recently reported its earnings for the second quarter of FY24 (which will be referred to as 2023). Overall, the firm reported exceptional earnings on the back of strong international demand, its growing men's products, and improving margins due to some costs falling. As for Wall Street, analysts continue to become more and more excited about the company and are highlighting key aspects that point to a bright future for the company. However, a potential recession and key macroeconomic risks are leading to some investors being hesitant. With these mixed opinions, it is important to analyze the company's recent earnings and discuss both sides of the argument to determine how Lululemon may perform in the future.

Lululemon Beat Analysts' Expectations and Raised Both Revenue and EPS Guidance

Lululemon reported yet another great quarter for the past 3 months. The firm reported total revenue of $2.21 billion, up about 18.2% from last year and beating analyst expectations of $2.17 billion. Furthermore, the company reported an EPS of $2.68, up 18.6% from last year and beating analyst expectations of $2.54. On top of beating expectations, Lululemon's management raised guidance for the full year for both revenue and EPS. Now, management is expecting revenue at a midpoint of $9.54 billion and an EPS of $12.10. For Q3, management is guiding to revenue of $2.18 billion and an EPS of about $2.26.

As for Lululemon's segments, each performed well with double-digit growth when compared to last year. The company's brick-and-mortar locations experienced revenue growth of 21.5% y/y, while the direct-to-consumer operations grew at 15.2% y/y. Interestingly, the company's direct-to-consumer sales became a smaller part of its revenue mix at just over 40% of total sales compared to about 42% of sales in 2Q22. However, direct-to-consumer sales still made up a majority of the firm's operating income at 49.7% of total operating profit. This is due to direct-to-consumer sales having a much higher operating margin of 43%, compared to in-store sales' of just 31%.

When drilling down further, we can see that sales in China made huge progress. When compared to 2Q22, revenue from China grew 61.3% while the United States only grew at 11.5%. This is a huge jump from last year, when sales from China grew at 30% y/y. This is important for the firm because 107 of its 672 total stores are located in China. Furthermore, Lululemon expects to open 35 more stores internationally, with the majority opening in China. When combined with other countries outside of North America, foreign sales grew 52% y/y while North American sales only grew by 11%. As for same-store sales, Lululemon experienced growth of 11% which is slightly below expectations of 12.1%.

In terms of sales by category, both men's and women's products grew by double digits. Importantly, men's products grew by 15% y/y and accounted for 24% of total revenue. This is showing signs of progress for Lululemon's Power of Three x2 growth strategy, which aims to achieve $12.5 billion in revenue by 2026 partly due to focusing more on the firm's men's products and direct-to-consumer sales. Assuming 2023 revenue comes exactly at the midpoint of guidance at $9.54 billion, Lululemon would have to experience a revenue CAGR of 9.4% to achieve this goal. This is far below the company's average historical revenue growth rate since 2017 of 25.5% per year.

All in all, it is clear that Lululemon reported very strong earnings due to exceptional international demand and the commitment to its Power of Three x2 growth plan. Following the report, investors became very excited with the performance and caused the stock to jump just over 6% during trading.

What Do Analysts Think?

As mentioned before, Wall Street is very excited about Lululemon's recent earnings report and the company's future. According to Seeking Alpha, 74% of analysts are ranking the stock as a buy or strong buy. On top of this, the average price target currently sits at $430.63, implying an upside of about 6.5%.

After reading some viewpoints from Wall Street, it appears analysts are highlighting multiple topics for their buy recommendations. The first is Lululemon's improving gross margins. In the second quarter, the firm's gross margin expanded to 58.8% compared to 56.5% last year highly due to lower freight costs. Secondly, analysts enjoy the positive changes in inventory. Inventory grew by 14% y/y in the second quarter, which was significantly better than expectations. The final main point analysts are highlighting is Lululemon's store expansion. In the second quarter, the company opened 10 net new stores and now expects the number of new stores to open in 2023 to be 55, up from prior guidance of 50.

With all of this, it is hard to find a reason for some investors to be bearish on Lululemon. However, some analysts are highlighting serious macroeconomic concerns that could limit the stock's upside.

Not All is Well for Lululemon

It is important to note the possible downsides for Lululemon, many of which are macroeconomic related. The first of which is worsening consumer spending. Other companies that recently reported earnings, including DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS), Macy's (M), Dollar General (DG), and Dollar Tree (DLTR), all noted weak consumer spending as a harm to their performance. Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said:

We expect the pressures consumers are under to continue through the balance of the year...Consumers still have good savings, but they are being more judicious in how they spend. More of their money is going to services and experiences.

As a premium product, it is possible Lululemon could also experience the same fate and lose part of the consumers' wallets. If this is the case, revenue will underperform expectations and cause the firm to miss on earnings and possibly not achieve its long-term goal of $12.5 billion by 2026.

On top of worsening consumer spending, many retail stores are also experiencing high levels of theft. Target (TGT) expect crime-related losses to increase by $500 million this year. When compared to last year, this would be an increase of roughly 65.5% y/y. If this carries over to Lululemon, the firm would experience lower margins. Since this is a key part of what investors are highlighting as a bull-case, the potential impacts of organized crime could lead to the stock falling.

Finally, both worsening consumer spending and high levels of theft, along with the heavily inverted yield curve, are in-line with a potential recession. If a recession were to occur, it is possible that Lululemon's revenue could be seriously harmed. In the past, it is common for consumers to buy less clothes during economic downturns. Currently, stores like Target are already reported lowering demand for clothing and a few other products and instead focusing on more important products. Since Lululemon's products are higher priced, it is possible its volumes could be hurt even worse than other chains as consumers begin to cut back on premium products. Therefore, a potential recession may be horrible news for the company.

Valuation of LULU Stock

When valuing Lululemon's stock, I applied a multiple to my projected EPS and EBITDA for 2024 and averaged the two price targets together. By multiplying my 2024 EPS estimate of $14.13 by a P/E of 32.5, which factors in a slight multiple expansion, a price target of about $459 is reached. As for EBITDA, I multiplied by 2024 estimate of just over $3 billion by an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18.5x, which is in-line with the stock's historic multiple, a price target of about $442 is reached after adjusting for net debt.

After averaging these together, a final price target of $450 is calculated. When comparing this value to the current price as of writing this article of $404.19, an implied upside of 11.3% is calculated.

What Does This Mean for Investors?

Overall, Lululemon is an incredibly strong company that reported fantastic earnings for the second quarter of this year. The company is being driven by strong demand internationally, as well as domestically, and successfully executing on its Power of Three x2 growth strategy. Although there are certainly some key macroeconomic risks for owning Lululemon stock, the company will likely defeat these headwinds in the long-run and maintain its position as one of the top players in the industry. Because of these reasons, as well as the stock's implied upside, I believe rating Lululemon stock as a buy is appropriate at this time.