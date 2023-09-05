The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is one of the highest-quality office REITs in the market today. The REIT owns A-class properties located in the cities of Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. What makes their portfolio high quality is not only the fact that the vast majority of their buildings are A-class but also the central location of most of their properties and their relatively young age of only 15 years on average (note that this category is dominated by Kilroy (KRC) whose buildings are 11 years old on average).

These characteristics are especially important in light of the work-from-home (WFH) threat. I expect that as companies choose to downsize their office space, they will tend to get a smaller office, but in a higher-quality building. This will likely lead to the weak getting weaker and the strong getting stronger, which is why investing in the highest quality office REITs is a prudent decision.

Actually, a recent study done by CBRE (and commissioned by BXP) has shown that non-premier buildings (older and outside the CBD) have seen significantly negative net absorption over the past two years, high-quality space has continued to attract tenants and recorded positive net absorption.

The last time I wrote about the stock was in May, when the stock traded at $51 per share. I issued a buy rating, because BXP fulfills my criteria for quality space and because the stock was trading at a low valuation. Since then, the stock has returned about 30%, outperforming the S&P 500 which has returned about 10% over the same time period.

The company has also reported their Q2 2023 results since then. While the stock has obviously increased a lot, I believe that there's more upside to be had. Let's go through my reasoning.

Recent results

The second quarter results have been quite good. Occupancy has dropped by 0.3%, but this was largely a result of a major building (2100 Penn. Avenue) being put into operation. Without this one-off effect, leasing has actually been pretty solid.

Management has previously stated that they target 3 million sft of space leased over 2023. They achieve 650 ths. sft in Q1 and almost a million sft in Q2, which actually puts them slightly ahead of their target for the year.

Moreover, the company has over a million sft of leases signed, that are scheduled to begin over the rest of the year. That means that it is very likely that they will deliver on their leasing guidance and deliver flat occupancy for the year.

Stable occupancy would indeed be a good result in this difficult environment. If delivered, it would equate to FFO per share of $7.27, which is the new midpoint of guidance. During the second quarter, management has actually raised the guidance somewhat thanks to solid leasing and higher than expected same-store rent increases that are now expected at 2.5% for the year.

Beyond this year, some growth will continue to come from rent escalator clauses and a solid 4.1% is expected to come from BXP's sizeable pipeline of development projects. Combined, I expect 5-6% FFO per share growth in 2024 and 2025.

Beyond pressures from WFH, the biggest headwind that the company has been facing is of course high interest rates. The REIT has a BBB+ rated balance sheet, but their leverage is quite high at over 7x EBITDA. Moreover, they also have a nearly $2 Billion debt maturity next year, which may prove difficult to refinance.

Valuation

The last time I wrote about the stock, the valuation was deeply discounted. Since then, the stock has climbed to nearly 9.4x FFO. Of course, that is still half of where the stock traded prior to Covid, but it would be unreasonable to assume that we will ever see those multiples again.

The REIT now trades at an implied cap rate of 7.5%, which is comfortably above cap rates in the range of 6% that they have achieved on some small disposals over the past couple of quarters. Depending on what happens with interest rates, it's entirely possible that cap rates could expand further. While last time an implied cap rate of nearly 9% screamed undervaluation, this time it feels like BXP is becoming somewhat fairly valued.

My price target is at 10-11x FFO which does leave a bit of upside for the stock, but frankly not a lot, given the elevated risks that the company faces due to their large debt maturity next year.

If you bought the stock near the lows, then it's probably prudent to trim a little here. If you don't have a position and think that interest rates are headed lower, perhaps as soon as by the end of this year, then, by all means, go ahead and buy the stock here. For me, though, I think shares have approached fair value territory, which is why I rate the stock a hold.