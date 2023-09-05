Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Real Reason Why The Eurozone Is Suffering From Labour Shortages

Sep. 05, 2023 5:21 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.19K Followers

Summary

  • The drop in average hours worked in the eurozone is one of the biggest and somewhat overlooked shocks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • We think this is the main reason for current labour shortages.
  • This drives down potential output and causes inflationary pressure, which begs the question: can this trend be reversed?

Business and finance concept. On a vintage background, a pen, a notepad with the inscription - Staffing Shortages

Sviatlana Zyhmantovich/iStock via Getty Images

By Bert Colijn

Eurozone labour market: at a glance

  • Average hours worked per employed person are still 2.2% lower than they were in the pre-pandemic years. This has a very large impact on the labour market.

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.19K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.