Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Match Group: Swiping Left On Important Metrics

Sep. 05, 2023 5:22 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)
M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
286 Followers

Summary

  • Revenue growth is fine, but Net Income and Free Cash flow growth is less to be desired.
  • Balance sheet exhibits a high Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.5.
  • Share dilution and stock-based compensation is a problem. Management is trying to fix this, but it's going to be tough with deteriorating earnings.
  • A reasonable valuation and bullish analyst expectations are the only things keeping this a "Hold" rating.
  • ROIC is low compared to WACC.
Young man using a dating app

Ahmani Vidal

Preview

In this article, I will summarize the 10-K of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), and then evaluate five categories:

  1. Growth
  2. Balance Sheet
  3. Share Repurchases/Stock-Based-Compensation
  4. A Fairly-Priced Stock
  5. Management's Decisions through the Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") Metric.

I will then

This article was written by

M Value Investing Research profile picture
M Value Investing Research
286 Followers
I am a full-time mechanical engineer and part-time MBA student. I like companies that perform well on key metrics and are well-price through "academic-style" corporate valuation methods.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.